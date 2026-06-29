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Top Tennis Players End Wimbledon Media Boycott After Talks

June 29, 2026 18:47 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Top tennis players have resumed their media duties at Wimbledon following constructive talks with organisers, though key demands for a larger share of Grand Slam revenue and enhanced player welfare remain central to ongoing discussions.

The players said they would not continue protests into the opening week as they had earlier planned

IMAGE: The players said they would not continue protests into the Wimbledon opening week as they had earlier planned. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Key Points

  • Top tennis players have resumed media duties at Wimbledon following weekend talks with organisers.
  • The players had previously protested for a larger share of Grand Slam revenue and improved player welfare.
  • Core issues, including the demand for a minimum of 16% of Wimbledon's revenue as prize money, remain unresolved.
  • Wimbledon announced a record 20% rise in prize money to £64.2 million, but players sought £70 million.
  • Dialogue between players and Grand Slam organisers is set to continue, with future proposals expected.

The world's top tennis players have said they will resume normal media duties at Wimbledon from Monday after constructive weekend talks with the Grand Slam's organisers, though they noted that core issues remain unresolved.

The group, represented by former WTA chief executive Larry Scott and seeking a bigger slice of the Grand Slam pie, better player welfare and a greater say in decision-making, cut-short their pre-tournament media duties over the weekend.

 

Players' Demands and Ongoing Dialogue

However, they said in a statement on Monday that they would not continue protests into the opening week as they had earlier planned, based on Wimbledon's commitment to return with a few specific proposals to address their demands.

"The underlying matters remain unresolved and players will carefully evaluate the proposals once received," the statement from the players said.

"Players will also be providing Wimbledon with further information they have requested in connection with those proposals during the course of the tournament.

"Constructive dialogue with Wimbledon and the other Grand Slams will continue. The players and the Club will make no further comment at this time."

Financial Discrepancies and Player Activism

This month the All England Club announced a record year-on-year 20% rise in the total prize money to £64.2 million, less than the £70 million the players were calling for.

Wimbledon's record prize money pool equates to around 15% of its revenue, with the players seeking a minimum of 16%. The 15-minute limit that players set on press conferences symbolised the share of Wimbledon's takings set aside for prize money.

All England Club chair Debbie Jevans said she had discussed prize money with Scott at the French Open and added that, unlike regular tournaments, Wimbledon distributed 90% of its surplus back into British tennis.

Players are demanding a larger share of the revenue from the majors in line with what they receive at ATP and WTA tournaments and some of them protested at the French Open too.

Women's world number one Aryna Sabalenka had said players could consider a future boycott of Grand Slams.

Source: REUTERS
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player welfarewimbledon media proteststennis player demandsgrand slam prize moneywimbledon organizers

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