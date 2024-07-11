News
Wimbledon: Paolini edges Vekic in marathon semi-final

July 11, 2024 22:58 IST
IMAGE: Italy's Jasmine Paolini shakes hands with Croatia's Donna Vekic after winning her semi final match. Photograph: Hannah McCay/Reuters.

Seventh seed Jasmine Paolini became the first Italian woman to reach the Wimbledon final after defeating Croatian Donna Vekic 2-6 6-4 7-6(8) on Wednesday in the longest women's semi-final at the All England Club.

Fans were treated to a roller-coaster encounter on Centre Court as both players exhausted themselves seeking a spot in the final against either Barbora Krejcikova or 2022 champion Elena Rybakina.

 

The two 28-year-olds were in unchartered territory, with Vekic playing the first major semi-final of her career while Paolini had never even won a match on grass before this year.

The Croatian took the opening set comfortably having broken Paolini, a surprise finalist at the French Open last month, in the fifth game and then again in the seventh with her mixture of groundstrokes and dropshots proving too much for the Italian under a sunny sky.

IMAGE: Italy's Jasmine Paolini speaks to the media and crowd. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters.

However, Paolini, cheered on by a loud contingent of Italians in the crowd, became more aggressive in the second as she approached the net more and put Vekic on the backfoot. Her diligence and energy eventually paid off with a break to clinch the set.

"These last months have been crazy for me. I am trying to focus on what I have to do on court and I love playing tennis. It is amazing to be here and it is a dream," Paolini, who reached the semi-finals in Eastbourne last month, said on court.

"I think it was an intense match and I tried to play my best and now it's time to recover. I think I need an ice bath as my legs are a little bit tired."

The previous longest women's semi-final at Wimbledon was two hours and 50 minutes between Serena Williams and Elena Dementieva in 2009.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
