Ons Jabeur's Wimbledon Dream Ends in Tears - Again

Ons Jabeur's Wimbledon Dream Ends in Tears - Again

By REDIFF SPORTS
June 30, 2025 17:58 IST

Ons Jabeur

IMAGE: Ons Jabeurleaves the court during a medical timeout against Viktoriya Tomova. Photograph: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images/Reuters

Wimbledon heartbreak struck early as two-time finalist Ons Jabeur was forced to retire hurt in her opening-round clash against Viktoriya Tomova on Monday.

Struggling with pain and fighting back tears, the Tunisian star saw her campaign unravel on Court 14 before it ever truly began.

 

Jabeur, seeded 30th, trailed 7-6 (7-5), 2-0 when she tearfully called for a medical timeout on Court 14. Despite attempting to play through the pain, the Tunisian star was visibly distressed and eventually withdrew from the contest — handing world No. 111 Tomova the win.

Ons Jabeur

This latest setback is another blow in what has been a painful chapter for the 29-year-old. Once ranked as high as World No. 2 and a finalist at both Wimbledon (2022, 2023) and the US Open (2022), Jabeur has seen her career disrupted by a string of injuries.

A shoulder issue cut short her 2023 season, and just months into her comeback, she limped off the court in tears at the Miami Open due to a leg strain. Now ranked 59 in the world, her early exit at SW19 adds to a growing list of frustrations.

Her dream of lifting the Wimbledon trophy will have to wait yet again.

REDIFF SPORTS
