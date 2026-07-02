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Wimbledon: Djokovic mauls Tsitsipas to storm into Round 3

July 02, 2026 02:35 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Novak Djokovic

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his second round match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

Key Points

  • Novak Djokovic eased past Tsitsipas in straight sets to advance to Round 3.
  • Djokovic registered his 12th successive victory against Tsitsipas.
  • Djokovic is now into the third year of his quest for a record 25th Grand Slam title

When Novak Djokovic ends up winning points that his opponent had ample opportunities to kill off, it can only mean one thing - there was absolutely no way that the Serbian great would get beaten by Stefanos Tsitsipas on Wednesday.

Billed as a "heavyweight Centre Court collision" in the official Wimbledon programme, the scrap turned into a one-man show as 39-year-old Djokovic rolled into the third round with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

win over the man who had once been tipped as a future Grand Slam champion.

Djokovic Eyes Record 25th Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic

At 4-4 in the second set, facing break point, Tsitsipas had two chances to smack the ball away for a winner but both of his overheads were off target. Djokovic punished that sloppiness to snatch the break and with that he also crushed any hope his Greek rival might have harboured of pulling off an upset.

Djokovic won eight of the last 10 games to condemn Tsitsipas to a 12th successive defeat in their head-to-head rivalry.

The seventh seed will next face 25th-seeded Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech as he looks to continue his bid for an eighth Wimbledon title and a record 25th Grand Slam crown.

 
Source: REUTERS
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