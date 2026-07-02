Djokovic Pranks Ball Girl; Challenges Rory McIlroy To Jacket Swap

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his second round match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon on Wednesday. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

Key Points Novak Djokovic pranked an unsuspecting ball girl by crying out in pain during his second round match on Wednesday.

Jannik Sinner had several members of Europe's Ryder Cup team watching his second-round clash with Nuno Borges on Wednesday.

Francesco Molinari, Italy's first winner of the British Open in 2018, was in the Royal Box along with the likes of Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose.

Novak Djokovic was at his comic best during his demolition job over Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon, where he pranked an unsuspecting ball girl by crying out in pain as she followed his orders to cut off some black tape from his right shoulder with a pair of scissors.



Imagining she had injured the Serbian great in front of a global audience of millions, the shocked girl took a step back clutching her chest, possibly thinking she was just about to have a heart attack after messing up a simple job.

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic pranks ball girl. Photograph: Screengrab Wimbledon/X

Within a fraction of a second, Djokovic burst out laughing - much to the relief of his unsuspecting victim who also dissolved into giggles as she realised it had all been a big joke.



"These kinds of things surface when you are two sets to love up rather than two sets to love down, but ... I'm sorry if I scared her... it made me a bit more relaxed on the court. I was just having some fun," the 24-time Grand Slam champion said after handing Tsitsipas a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 flogging on Wednesday.

'Rory, I Want That Jacket. I'll Play You'

IMAGE: Golfer Rory McIlroy in the Royal Box during the second round match against Jannik Sinner and Nuno Borges. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

The manner of his crushing victory over his Greek rival meant the jokes kept flowing for Djokovic, who spotted twice Masters champion Rory McIlroy wearing his Green Jacket in Centre Court's Royal Box.



"Rory, what a beautiful jacket," Djokovic, who had slipped back into the personalised cream blazer that he has been sporting during this year's championships, said during the on-court interview.

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic with Ben Stiller. Photograph: Wimbledon/X

"Is that a Masters Jacket?" Djokovic asked the smiling Northern Irishman, who nodded his head to confirm that it was.



"I want that jacket. I'll play you. This jacket for that jacket, we play tennis, no golf," he added, tugging at his own blazer with the bemused crowd roaring their approval.

Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose Watch Sinner's Super Show

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner with twice Masters champion Rory McIlroy. Photograph: Wimbledon/X

Jannik Sinner had several members of Europe's Ryder Cup team watching his second-round clash with Nuno Borges on Wednesday and in golfing parlance he kept it straight down the middle in a relatively risk-free victory.



Sinner dominated thereafter to rack up an Italian record 95th Grand Slam match win, moving ahead of Nicola Pietrangeli.



Francesco Molinari, Italy's first winner of the British Open in 2018, was in the Royal Box along with the likes of Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose to watch the man who became Italy's first Wimbledon champion by beating Alcaraz last year.

Molinari, whose laser-like accuracy helped him triumph on the treacherous Carnoustie course, would have been impressed with the precision Sinner used to navigate his way around the more manicured turf of Centre Court.



Sinner wrapped up the win in two hours 32 minutes but was not tempted to copy the 'golf swing' celebration that Alcaraz used at last year's US Open.



"I'm not as good as Carlos at golf that's for sure," Sinner, who will face unseeded American Jenson Brooksby next, said on court. "I'm pretty sure if we played I would hit everything except the ball, I still have to improve."