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Wimbledon: Jannik Sinner Eases Past Borges To Reach Round 3

July 01, 2026 21:15 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Defending champion Jannik Sinner demonstrated his strong form by securing a dominant straight-sets victory against Nuno Borges in the second round, setting an Italian Grand Slam record.

Jannik Sinner

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner in action during his second round match against Portugal's Nuno Borges at Wimbledon on Wednesday. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

Key Points

  • Defending Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner defeated Nuno Borges in the second round.
  • Sinner eased to victory in straight sets -- 7-6(4), 7-6(2), 6-4.
  • This victory marks Sinner's 95th Grand Slam match win -- an Italian record.
  • Sinner is considered the hot favourite for the Wimbledon title in the absence of Carlos Alcaraz.

Defending Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner had several members of Europe's Ryder Cup team watching his second-round clash with Nuno Borges on Wednesday and in golfing parlance he kept it straight down the middle in a relatively risk-free victory.

After the hazards he found against Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic in a nervy five-set victory in round one, top seed Sinner rarely looked in danger as he won 7-6(4), 7-6(2), 6-4.

 

Sinner Overcomes Borges' Resistance

Jannik Sinner

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner celebrates winning the second round match. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

World number 48 Borges provided stubborn resistance and was a point away from taking the second set, but Sinner was rock-solid when it mattered as he avoided another long contest.

Sinner, the hot favourite in the absence of injured chief rival Carlos Alcaraz, failed to convert any of the three break points he earned in the opening set but stepped on the throttle in the tiebreak to take the opener.

He strayed off course at the start of the second set and sprayed a forehand long to drop his serve.

Portugal's Borges stayed ahead throughout the set, but serving at 5-4 he buried a routine backhand into the net on set point and paid the price as Sinner broke back and then reeled off six points in a row to win the second tiebreak of the match.

Sinner dominated thereafter to rack up an Italian record 95th Grand Slam match win, moving ahead of Nicola Pietrangeli.

Source: REUTERS
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