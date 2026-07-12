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Wimbledon Final: Zverev steals epic first set from Sinner

July 12, 2026 21:52 IST 1 Minute Read
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Alexander Zverev has taken a significant early lead in the Wimbledon men's singles final, defeating defending champion Jannik Sinner in a thrilling first set tie-break.

Alexander Zverev

IMAGE: Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his final match against Italy's Jannik Sinner. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Alexander Zverev edged a thrilling opening set to take an early lead in the Wimbledon men's singles final, defeating defending champion Jannik Sinner 7-6(7) in a tense Centre Court battle.

Zverev's Tie-Break Triumph

Jannik Sinner

IMAGE: Italy's Jannik Sinner in action. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

The first set was a gripping contest, with both players dominating on serve and refusing to give an inch. Sinner held for 6-5 with an ace before Zverev responded in style to force a tie-break.

 

The tie-break delivered plenty of drama. Sinner earned the first set point at 7-6, but Zverev erased it with a booming ace. The German then produced a powerful smash to create his own opportunity before sealing the set with a blistering forehand winner.

After more than an hour of high-quality tennis, Zverev celebrated with a roar as he took a crucial early advantage, leaving world No. 1 Sinner needing a response in the second set.

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