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Wimbledon Final: Noskova Takes Control Early vs Muchova

July 11, 2026 21:28 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Linda Nosková has made a commanding start to the 2026 Wimbledon women's singles final, taking the opening set 6-2 against Karolína Muchová with aggressive play and composure, as both Czech stars chase their maiden Grand Slam title.

Linda Noskova

IMAGE: Linda Noskova wins the opening set against Karolína Muchova. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

Key Points

  • Linda Nosková won the first set 6-2 against Karolína Muchová in the 2026 Wimbledon women's singles final.
  • Nosková displayed aggressive baseline play and impressive shot variety on Centre Court.
  • The 21-year-old Czech player looked composed, overpowering Muchová with relentless pace.
  • Both Nosková and Muchová are vying for their first career Grand Slam title.
  • Nosková, the ninth seed, has taken a significant early advantage in the match.

Linda Nosková made a dream start to the 2026 Wimbledon women's singles final, taking the opening set 6-2 against fellow Czech Karolína Muchová on Centre Court.

The 21-year-old looked composed from the very first game, striking the ball cleanly and overpowering Muchová with her aggressive baseline play.

She sealed the set in style with a stunning lob winner after forcing an error at the net. While Muchová struggled to cope with Nosková's relentless pace and heavy groundstrokes, Nosková also showcased impressive variety in her shot-making. Both players are chasing their maiden Grand Slam title, but the ninth seed has seized the early advantage.

 

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