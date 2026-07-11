Wimbledon Final: Noskova Takes Control Early vs Muchova

Linda Nosková has made a commanding start to the 2026 Wimbledon women's singles final, taking the opening set 6-2 against Karolína Muchová with aggressive play and composure, as both Czech stars chase their maiden Grand Slam title.

IMAGE: Linda Noskova wins the opening set against Karolína Muchova. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

Key Points Linda Nosková won the first set 6-2 against Karolína Muchová in the 2026 Wimbledon women's singles final.

Nosková displayed aggressive baseline play and impressive shot variety on Centre Court.

The 21-year-old Czech player looked composed, overpowering Muchová with relentless pace.

Both Nosková and Muchová are vying for their first career Grand Slam title.

Nosková, the ninth seed, has taken a significant early advantage in the match.

Linda Nosková made a dream start to the 2026 Wimbledon women's singles final, taking the opening set 6-2 against fellow Czech Karolína Muchová on Centre Court.

The 21-year-old looked composed from the very first game, striking the ball cleanly and overpowering Muchová with her aggressive baseline play.

She sealed the set in style with a stunning lob winner after forcing an error at the net. While Muchová struggled to cope with Nosková's relentless pace and heavy groundstrokes, Nosková also showcased impressive variety in her shot-making. Both players are chasing their maiden Grand Slam title, but the ninth seed has seized the early advantage.