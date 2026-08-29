Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova plays it cool ahead of US Open challenge

Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova enters the US Open with a low-key mindset, insisting her breakthrough Grand Slam victory has not changed her approach or added pressure.

IMAGE: Placed in the top half alongside defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and third seed Jessica Pegula, Linda Noskova will begin her campaign at US Open 2026 against American Katie Volynets. Photograph: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points Linda Noskova enters the US Open as a first-time Grand Slam champion after her breakthrough Wimbledon triumph.

The Czech sixth seed says Wimbledon has not boosted her confidence, preferring to approach each tournament with a completely fresh mindset.

Noskova’s title run taught her that Grand Slam glory is achievable, after she survived five match points against Karolina Muchova in the final.

The 21-year-old is still adjusting to life as a champion, including new attention and a meeting with Czech President Petr Pavel.

Noskova faces American Katie Volynets in the first round, with defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula also in her half of the draw.

Linda Noskova arrives at the US Open under a brighter spotlight after capturing her first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, yet she said her success at the All England Club has not given her any extra confidence heading into the tournament.

"No, for me, I always come to a tournament with a completely new kind of mental state, I guess," Czech sixth seed Noskova told reporters on Friday.

"For me, it has always been very important to focus on each match like nothing ever happened before. No success or no failure."

Noskova had to survive the agony of squandering five match points to outlast compatriot Karolina Muchova in the final of the grasscourt major to become the third Czech woman to win the Wimbledon title in four years.

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IMAGE: Linda Noskova celebrates with the Wimbledon trophy. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

The 21-year-old Noskova admitted she is still getting used to life as a Grand Slam champion, an accomplishment that has given her the belief that more titles are possible.

"It's still all brand new, so it's very tough to get used to whatever comes in this way," Noskova said.

"But I feel like I have learned mainly the fact that ... it's possible for me to do it, for me to make it till the very end, and just lift Grand Slam trophy."

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Noskova's Wimbledon triumph was followed by a string of new experiences she is still beaming about, including meeting Czech President Petr Pavel.

"That was huge," a smiling Noskova said. "I was so excited from the invite.

"But also, the things that like my hometown welcomed me. 3,000 people came to one place. That was incredible to see just a bunch of people that actually watched the match."

Noskova, who is in the top half of the US Open draw with defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and third seed Jessica Pegula, will face American Katie Volynets in the first round.