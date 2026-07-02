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Wimbledon: Krejcikova Knocks Out French Open Champion Andreeva

July 02, 2026 01:41 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Former Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova showcased her resilience by overcoming fifth seed Mirra Andreeva in a gripping three-set encounter at the All England Club, securing her spot in the third round.

Barbora Krejcikova

IMAGE: Barbora Krejcikova celebrates winning her second round match against Russia's Mirra Andreeva at Wimbledon on Wednesday. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

Key Points

  • Former Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova defeated fifth seed Mirra Andreeva in a thrilling three-set match.
  • Krejcikova came back from a set down, winning 4-6, 7-5, 6-4, to advance to the third round.
  • Mirra Andreeva, the recent French Open champion, saved six match points in the final set but ultimately lost.
  • Krejcikova praised Andreeva as a "young and unique player" and expressed pride in her Centre Court victory.
  • Krejcikova will now face Czech compatriot Nikola Bartunkova in the next round at Wimbledon.

Former Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova fought from a set down to systematically dismantle fifth seed Mirra Andreeva 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 on Wednesday and move into the third round at the All England Club.

Czech Krejcikova made a blazing start against the 19-year-old Russian, who won her maiden major at the French Open a few weeks ago, but her level dropped after she went 3-0 up and she quickly found herself a set down on Centre Court.

 

Krejcikova's Resilient Comeback

Mirra Andreeva

IMAGE: Fifth seed Mirra Andreeva aiming to become the first female player since Serena Williams in 2015 to win the French Open and Wimbledon back-to-back. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

The 2024 Wimbledon champion, who also has a French Open crown in her trophy cabinet, found her groove again in the next set to force a decider, where Andreeva's frustrations appeared to boil over in the face of some determined tennis.

Andreeva saved six match points in the decider, but was not able to stop Krejcikova from crossing the finish line and claim only her second victory over the youngster.

"What a match. This is the fifth time I've played Mirra I think and it's always been a huge fight," said Krejcikova.

"She's such a young and unique player. She has everything in front of her. Very difficult match, but I'm really happy that we were able to put on a great show. We were fighting till the very last point.

"I'm extremely proud I managed to win on this beautiful Centre Court. The best court in the world."

Krejcikova will now look forward to a meeting with her Czech compatriot Nikola Bartunkova, while Andreeva threw her racket to her chair and was left to reflect on what could have been after hitting the heights in Paris.

Source: REUTERS
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