Wimbledon 2026: Muchova topples defending champion, joins Pegula in quarterfinals

Karolina Muchova ended defending champion Barbora Krejcikova's Wimbledon title defence to reach the quarterfinals, while Jessica Pegula rallied from a set down to beat teenager Iva Jovic and advance.

IMAGE: Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova plays a forehand shot during her fourth round match at Wimbledon against Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova on Sunday. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Key Points Karolina Muchova defeated defending champion Barbora Krejcikova in three sets to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals, matching her best performance at the All England Club.

Muchova struck 50 winners and regained control after Krejcikova forced a deciding set, ending her compatriot's title defence with an impressive all-round display.

Jessica Pegula recovered from losing the opening set to beat fellow American teenager Iva Jovic, using her experience to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the second time.

Tenth seed Karolina Muchova snuffed out the Wimbledon hopes of friend and 2024 champion Barbora Krejcikova on Sunday, winning 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 in a tight battle for Czech supremacy and a place in the quarterfinals.

Muchova, 29, used her athletic game of precise volleys, delicate drop-shots and searing cross court winners to overcome Krejcikova, at 30 just eight months older than Muchova, and now ranked 38th in the world.

Muchova declared herself very relieved to be the one undertaking the winner's courtside interview in warm sunshine on Court Two. The players grew up together as juniors and know each other's games well.

"She's not a Wimbledon champion by chance," Muchova said of her opponent.

"She deserved that second set. I'm just glad I'm making the interview here with you."

Muchova Dominates Before Krejcikova's Fightback

IMAGE: Karolina Muchovaa in action. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

After a cagey start, Muchova stepped up her aggression in the 12th game, attacking the Krejcikova serve and winning the first set with a sizzling cross court backhand return. She produced a total of 50 winners in the match, to Krejcikova's 24.

She wore down her compatriot in a mammoth 16-minute sixth game of the second set, taking it on her fourth break point.

But just when she looked down and out, Krejcikova, who also has the 2021 French Open title to her name, roared back to win five games in a row and force a decider.

Muchova steadied her nerves and grabbed a break in the fourth game of the third set as Krejcikova, whose career has been beset by injury, appeared to tire in the heat. Muchova took the match with a lobbed forehand winner before hugging her opponent at the net.

Muchova, who has now equalled her best Wimbledon showing by reaching the last eight, has won two titles this year, at Bad Homburg last month and at Doha. She said she was really enjoying her tennis.

"I'm incredibly happy for the whole season," she said. "It's nice to have some wins which give confidence."

Pegula Puts Out Teenager Jovic

IMAGE: Jessica Pegula of the US celebrates after winning her fourth round match against compatriot Iva Jovic. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Iva Jovic is regarded as the leader of a new generation in American women's tennis but on Sunday at Wimbledon she was handed a reality check by compatriot Jessica Pegula who used all her experience to cut the teenager down to size on Court One.

The 32-year-old Pegula said beforehand she had expected the 18-year-old Jovic to come at her hard and so it proved, but after a scrappy first set, she won 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinal and equal her best Wimbledon run.

The opener featured seven service breaks, with Pegula describing the action like a 'ping pong match'. But once she settled, she stamped her authority on the match.

"I'm happy with the way I was able to kind of readjust and not kind of panic too much and just reset," Pegula said.

"I wasn't serving well, so I ended up losing the set and that's not how I was going to win the match.

"Just told myself to pick up the first-serve percentage, get some more first-serve free points, quick points."

Pegula Rallies After Slow Start

IMAGE: Jessica Pegula serves. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Jovic was trying to reach her second Grand Slam quarterfinal having done so at this year's Australian Open and looked on course to do that before Pegula dug her heels in.

Serving with more authority and cutting out the unforced errors, Pegula won four games in a row after losing the first game of the second set and did not look back.

Jovic, the 16th seed, began to look dispirited in the third set as the 32-year-old Pegula moved quickly towards the finish.

Pegula, one of five American women to reach the last 16 for the first time since 2002, could face another compatriot in the last eight if Coco Gauff beats Switzerland's Belinda Bencic.

Like Madison Keys on Saturday, she hopes that match could see her tick off a first appearance on Centre Court having graced all the other biggest Grand Slam arenas.

"It would be really cool. An honour, obviously," she said. "If I get there, by making a semi-final that would be awesome.

"I would love to earn my spot to be there."