Wimbledon 2026: Defending champ Swiatek shocked by promising star Eala

IMAGE: Philippines' Alexandra Eala celebrates after winning her Wimbledon third round match against Poland's Iga Swiatek at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain on Saturday. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Philippines' Alexandra Eala stunned defending champion Iga Swiatek in the third round of the Wimbledon Championships on Saturday.

Eala beat the World No 3 Swiatek 7-6(9), 6-2 on a centre court duel to advance to the fourth round.

Key Points Philippines' Alexandra Eala beat World No 3 Swiatek 7-6(9), 6-2 in the third round.

Swiatek came up against an inspired Eala in their Centre Court showdown.

She had also suffered a shock defeat to Eala in Miami last year.

Left-hander Eala's powerful baseline shot-making rattled Swiatek.

Last year's triumph ended years of questions about Swiatek's ability to master the sport's fastest surface, yet the 25-year-old arrived at the All England Club following an early defeat in the Bad Homburg tune-up tournament and still searching for consistency.

After battling past Taylor Townsend and sealing an assured win over Karolina Pliskova in her last two rounds, Swiatek came up against an inspired Eala in their Centre Court showdown and fell short under the blazing afternoon sun.

IMAGE: Poland's Iga Swiatek paints a frustrated picture during her third round match against Philippines' Alexandra Eala. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

After suffering a shock defeat to Eala in Miami last year, Swiatek gained revenge when they met again on the clay of Madrid but the Pole found herself in trouble after losing a high-octane opening set in which both players gave the other no quarter.

Swiatek smiled at the end of the set but was soon shouting at her entourage in the stands, before slamming her racket on a chair, while fan favourite Eala soaked up roaring applause from a thoroughly entertained crowd.

Left-hander Eala, whose powerful baseline shot-making rattled Swiatek early in the clash, ramped up the pressure at the start of the next set and earned a double break to go 3-0 up, before her opponent began to show signs of life again.

Swiatek retrieved a break but dropped serve again as Eala staved off the late comeback attempt and delivered the knockout blow in the form of a forehand winner to set up an intriguing fourth-round clash with 2024 runner-up Jasmine Paolini.