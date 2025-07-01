Wimbledon 2025: Sinner cruises; Musetti eliminated

IMAGE: Jannick Sinner celebrates after beating fellow Italian Luca Nardi in the first round of Wimbledon 2025 in London on Tuesday. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

World No. 1 Jannick Sinner eased into the second round at Wimbledon, as neither the stifling heat nor fellow Italian Luca Nardi could knock him out of his comfort zone in a 6-4, 6-3, 6-0 victory on Tuesday.

Returning to the Grand Slam stage for the first time since his epic French Open final defeat by Alcaraz, the three- times major winner sinner had a much less testing workout against World No. 95 Nardi.

His compatriot had spoken in the past about learning from Sinner but this was a lesson in the differences between the best and the rest.

Meanwhile, there will be no repeat of last year's semifinal run for Italian seventh seed Lorenzo Musetti after he was dumped out in the first round by Georgian qualifier Nikoloz Basilashvili. Musetti, playing his first match since retiring in the French Open semifinal against Carlos Alcaraz with a leg injury, went down 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 on a muggy Court Two.

Sinner was bigger, stronger, faster, hit the ball harder and served better, and although Nardi did his best to hang on to his coat tails in the first two sets, his compatriot was simply too good.

Sinner's pressure was relentless, and Nardi did well to save four break points in the first set before eventually crumbling under an increasingly hostile assault in the 10th game.

IMAGE: Nikoloz Basilashvili retruns a shot during his first-round match against Lorenzo Musetti. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

A stunning forehand winner brought up another two break points for Sinner and while the first went begging, there was no further reprieve for the 21-year-old.

If anything was going to unsettle Sinner it was the fierce heat on Court One as Wimbledon basked in the second day of a punishing heat wave, but with ice-packed towels draped around his neck at each change-over, the world number one never looked like losing his cool.

He eased through the second set in cruise control after breaking for a 2-0 lead, conceding only a handful of points on serve as Nardi's efforts looked increasingly forlorn.

The motorbike-loving Nardi had no answer as Sinner went full throttle through the final set, breaking in the opening game and twice more before clinching victory with a service winner.

The 23-year-old Musetti recovered from a slow start to level the match but 126th-ranked Basilashvili raised his game at the end of the third set, breaking serve at 5-6 by winning a stunning rally with a volley into the open court.

Musetti's resistance withered in a 23-minute fourth set as Basilashvili earned his first win in a Grand Slam since reaching the third round at Wimbledon in 2022.

It was the 33-year-old Basilashvili's first victory over a top-10 player at a Grand Slam.