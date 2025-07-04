HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Wimbledon: Shelton reaches 3rd round in one minute

July 04, 2025

Shelton

IMAGE: Ben Shelton in action during his Wimbledon Round 2 match against Rinky Hijikata on Friday. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Talk about a man in a hurry -- 10th seed Ben Shelton required just 55 seconds to finish off Australian Rinky Hijikata and reach the Wimbledon third round on Friday as he completed a 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 victory.

The American was left frustrated the previous evening when the contest on Court Two was suspended because of fading light with Shelton about to serve for the match.

That did not sit well with the 22-year-old who was heard to shout "just one more game" to the umpire.

After a night to sleep on it, Shelton made no mistake when play resumed, serving three aces and an unreturned second serve to take his place in the last 32, with the crowd chanting, "One more game".

The big-serving Shelton has enjoyed a consistent run in the Grand Slams, now having reached at least the third round in his last eight appearances, including a semi-final run in Australia at the beginning of the year.

 

Shelton will play Hungarian lucky loser Marton Fucsovics in the next round when victory would see him match his best result at Wimbledon having reached the last 16 this time last year.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
