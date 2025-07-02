HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Wimbledon 2025: Alcaraz Strolls Into Third Round

Wimbledon 2025: Alcaraz Strolls Into Third Round

July 02, 2025 23:18 IST

Alcaraz

IMAGE: World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning his Wimbledon Round 2 match against Ollie Tarvet. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz was in no mood to suffer probably the biggest upset in Wimbledon history as he ended World No. 733 Ollie Tarvet's hopes of a fairytale victory to reach the third round with a clinical 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 win on Wednesday.

Britain's Cameron Norrie returned to his favourite patch of Wimbledon turf to stun American 12th seed Frances Tiafoe and reach the third round with a 4-6 6-4 6-3 7-5 win.

Fired up by a home crowd who could not get enough of Tarvet's tireless running and dogged resistance, the Briton was more than a capable sparring partner for Alcaraz, whose heavyweight hitting was in the end simply too much for the lowest-ranked player to begin the men’s singles draw.

Qualifier Tarvet's first-round opponent had described him as a wall, but twice defending champion Alcaraz is the sort of wrecking ball who pays little heed to such obstructions.

The five-times Grand Slam champion had to save eight break points in the first set, but lost only one game and broke twice himself to move ahead in the contest.

The 21-year-old Tarvet, a US college student in San Diego, finally broke the Spaniard's serve to go 2-0 up in the second set but that seemed to jolt Alcaraz awake and he won the next four points to break back immediately.

Another break in the ninth game was enough for Alcaraz to take the second set but the contest still had flickers of life left in it.

 

The world No. 2 broke to go 3-2 up in the third set but Tarvet, who had no intention of lying down and accepting his fate, struck back in the next game.

Alcaraz was once again roused into action and once more won the following four points to claim the decisive break that allowed him to see out the contest.

A thundering service winner on match point brought the crowd to their feet, as much to acclaim Tarvet's efforts as 22-year-old Alcaraz's comfortable win.
Alcaraz patted the Briton on the back as he left the court before graciously saluting his opponent's performance.

"I just loved his game to be honest," the Spaniard said on court. "I knew at the beginning I had to play my best tennis."

Norrie

IMAGE: Cameron Norrie reacts during his match against Frances Tiafoe. Photograph: Toby Melville /Reuters

British Record

Norrie, 29, was one of seven home players who won their first-round singles matches on Monday -- a British record of wins for a single day at Wimbledon in the professional era.

Norrie's reign as British number one was ended by Jack Draper, who he surprisingly beat on Court One last year in the second round, and he has struggled to reach the heights of 2021 when he won the Miami Open and 2022 when he lost to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals at Wimbledon.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
