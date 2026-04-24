Special Goalkeeping Camp Aims To Bolster Indian Women's Hockey

The Indian women's hockey team is set to benefit from a special goalkeeping camp led by experienced coach David Williamson, designed to enhance their skills for upcoming international competitions.

Photograph: Sjoerd Marijne/X

Key Points David Williamson, a seasoned coach, is leading a goalkeeping camp for the Indian women's hockey team.

The camp aims to strengthen India's goalkeeping unit in preparation for upcoming international tournaments.

Junior team goalkeepers are training alongside senior players for valuable exposure and development.

The goalkeeping camp will conclude on May 2nd.

David Williamson, a highly seasoned coach from Northern Ireland, is conducting a special goalkeeping camp for the Indian women's hockey team and chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne says such focussed effort is need of the hour.

Williamson has been a part of the US Women's National Team coaching staff for a significant period.

He also served as an assistant coach for Odisha Warriors in the Women's Hero Hockey India League (HIL) in 2025, bringing extensive international experience in goalkeeping development.

Goalkeepers Participating In The Camp

Savita, Bansari Solanki, Bichu Devi Kharibam and Madhuri Kindo are part of this special camp, which aims to further strengthen India's goalkeeping unit ahead of a crucial international calendar.

The camp will conclude on May 2.

Coach's Perspective On The Goalkeeping Camp

"The goalkeepers did really well during the recent Argentina tour, showing strong performances against quality opposition. With crucial tournaments coming up from June onwards, this is a great time to have a focused training camp like this," Marijne said.

"We also have goalkeepers from the junior team train alongside the senior players. This exposure will be extremely valuable for their development and help prepare them for the transition to the senior level in the near future," he added.

Veteran Goalkeeper's Encouragement

Veteran Indian goalkeeper said, "It is always encouraging for us as players to see this kind of support coming into women's hockey. It is also a great opportunity for younger athletes coming through the system."

"When young girls see the kind of backing hockey is getting today, it gives them confidence and belief that they can go far."