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Williams sisters beaten on doubles return at Cincinnati Open

August 18, 2026 12:43 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams made a highly anticipated return to doubles action at the Cincinnati Open, marking their first match together since 2022, despite an early exit.

Serena and Venus Williams

IMAGE: Serena and Venus Williams congratulate Peyton Stearns of the United States and Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine, after their doubles match during the Cincinnati Open. Photograph: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points

  • Serena and Venus Williams returned to doubles at the Cincinnati Open, their first match since 2022.
  • The legendary sisters lost their opening round match but expressed enjoyment at playing together.
  • They previously won 14 major doubles titles and three Olympic gold medals.
  • Serena, 44, and Venus, 46, highlighted the fun and special nature of their reunion on court.
  • Their last doubles appearance was at the 2022 US Open, and they received a wild card for Cincinnati.

Serena Williams and Venus Williams said they had a good time on their return to doubles action for the first time since 2022, despite suffering an opening round defeat at the Cincinnati Open on Monday.

The Williams sisters lost 2-6, 6-1, (10-8) to Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk and American Peyton Stearns, coming back from 6-0 down in the tiebreaker before a double-fault by Venus sealed their fate.

 

Reflecting On Their Doubles Reunion

Serena Williams

IMAGE: Serena and Venus Williams last played doubles together at the 2022 US Open. Photograph: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images/Reuters

"I thought it was fun, I thought it was special, I thought it was good," Serena, 44, told reporters. "We kicked off a little rust in the middle of the match. We were starting to feel it, and it was really fun. It was really cool to be able to do this again."

The Williams sisters have won 14 major doubles titles, including six at Wimbledon and three Olympic gold medals. They last played doubles together at the 2022 US Open, where they lost to Czechs Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova.

The Americans were due to compete in the doubles draw at Wimbledon, but were forced to pull out after Serena sustained a knee injury during her opening-round singles defeat. They were awarded a wild card for Cincinnati earlier this month.

"I think we've waited a long time to get back on the doubles court, even this year. Eventually, we find our way to each other," Venus, 46, added.

Venus also competed in the singles draw in Cincinnati, where she was beaten 6-2, 6-2 by Colombian Emiliana Arango.

Source: REUTERS
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