Will Tiger Shroff make Durand Cup debut?

Bollywood action hero Tiger Shroff is all set to turn his football dream into reality with a likely Durand Cup debut for Mumbay FC.

IMAGE: Tiger Shroff in action during a Mumbai Premier League match for Mumbay FC . Photograph: Kind courtesy Pixel Sports Official/Instagram

Tiger Shroff is all set to make his Durand Cup debut for Mumbay FC.

Key Points Tiger Shroff made his professional football debut in 2024.

He has been with Mumbay FC since the club's inception.

Mumbay FC are pooled in Group E at the Durand Cup.

Sources have confirmed that Tiger has been registered with the squad. The 36 year old has been a regular at team training sessions and in all likelyhood will feature in Mumbay FC's final group-stage fixture against Nongkseh Sports & Cultural Club on August 11.

The actor had made his professional debut for Mumbay FC in the Mumbai Premier League in October 2024 and was signed as the club's marquee player.

'Tiger has registered with the team and is most likely to make an appearance in the final group-stage match. He has been training regularly with the squad. Mumbay FC will travel to Shillong on July 30 for their group-stage fixtures.'

'He will travel for one of the Durand Cup games'

The club’s Technical Director Zoheb Khan also confirmed the development to Sportstar.

'He’s registered with the squad, and we are trying our best to arrange everything. A person like Tiger, we’ll need a lot of security in tier-2, tier-3 cities. People can gather around, and it could be chaotic,' Zoheb said.

'And since social media is so ruthless, things can actually escalate. Keeping that in mind, we’ve got a date from him. If everything goes well, he will definitely travel for one of the games. He’s training with the team at the moment,' he added.

Tiger has been a football player since his school days and regularly featured in celebrity football matches over the last 8-10 years.

Tiger has been associated with Mumbay FC since its inception in 2024.

The club has enjoyed early success, winning the inaugural Maharashtra State Club League Championship and finishing third in I-League 3 last season. That performance earned Mumbay FC a place in this year's Durand Cup, where they have been drawn in Group E alongside Shillong Lajong FC, Nongkseh Sports & Cultural Club and Langsning FC.

Mumbay FC play their tournament opener against Langsning FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on August 3. They then play 2024 semi-finalist Shillong Lajong on August 8, and Nongkseh SS & CC on August 11.