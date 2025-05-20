HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Will Pak hockey team be granted entry to India for Asia Cup?

Will Pak hockey team be granted entry to India for Asia Cup?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 20, 2025 17:20 IST

x

'The country comes first for us. Asia Cup is happening in India, and whatever the government advises us, we will abide by that.'

Asia Cup is a qualifying tournament for FIH World Cup and Pakistan's absence at the Asia Cup could jeapordise their chances to make the World Cup

IMAGE: Asia Cup is a qualifying tournament for FIH World Cup and Pakistan's absence at the Asia Cup could jeapordise their chances to make the World Cup. Photograph: Steve Bardens/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

A top official at the Indian Hockey Federation on Tuesday made it clear that it will follow government guidelines on Pakistan's participation at the Asia Cup, which is being hosted by India later this year.

 

This comes in the wake of the recent military conflict between the two nations.

A ceasefire was agreed upon between the two countries after days of intense cross-border hostilities in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 people, following which the IPL too remained suspended for a brief period.

When asked about Pakistan's participation in the upcoming tournament, Hockey India's (HI) secretary general Bholanath Singh said, "Whatever the government decides we will abide by it. Till now we didn't have talks with the government on this.

"The country comes first for us. Asia Cup is happening in India, and whatever the government advises us, we will abide by that."

The Asia Cup is scheduled to be held in Rajgir, Bihar from August 27 till September 7.

Two days ago, a senior official in the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) said it has asked the sport's continental body to guarantee visas for its contingent to participate in the Asia Cup, which is a qualifying tournament for next year's men's FIH World Cup to be held in the Netherlands and Belgium.

Bholanath added, "I am AHF (Asian Hockey Federation) vice-president, I am secretary general of Hockey India, but first I am a citizen of India. Whatever the country and the government decides, Hockey India will follow that. Posts are different, but country's honour comes first."

Serious doubts though remain over Pakistan's participation in the Asia Cup because of the tensions between the two countries.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Play-off venues moved; Ahmedabad set to host IPL final
Play-off venues moved; Ahmedabad set to host IPL final
RCB are fan-favourites to lift IPL trophy this season!
RCB are fan-favourites to lift IPL trophy this season!
BCCI Plays Down Report of India Boycotting Asia Cup
BCCI Plays Down Report of India Boycotting Asia Cup
When Moeen was worried for his parents stuck in PoK
When Moeen was worried for his parents stuck in PoK
Chopra's redefining possibility in Ind sport: Narang
Chopra's redefining possibility in Ind sport: Narang

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mango-Walnut Chicken Sandwich: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launched With 200 MP Camera

webstory image 3

10 Raw Mango Recipes You Need To Cook Soon

VIDEOS

Saiee Manjrekar stuns in wine pants and sleek street style0:56

Saiee Manjrekar stuns in wine pants and sleek street style

Watch: Panzath village in Qazigund celebrates annual fishing festival1:46

Watch: Panzath village in Qazigund celebrates annual...

Heavy rain in Guwahati makes the weather pleasant1:00

Heavy rain in Guwahati makes the weather pleasant

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD