Will Messi play 2030 FIFA World Cup?

Football icon Lionel Messi has confirmed his commitment to continue playing as long as he feels fit, while keeping his options open regarding the FIFA World Cup 2030 amidst Argentina's strong performance in the ongoing 2026 tournament.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi remains undecided on his participation in the FIFA World Cup 2030, calling it 'a bit far off'. Photograph: Maria Lysaker/Reuters

Key Points Lionel Messi plans to continue his football career as long as he is physically fit and can contribute to his team.

Argentina has secured early qualification for the Round of 32 in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Messi achieved a historic milestone, becoming the all-time leading goal-scorer in World Cup history with 18 goals.

The football legend celebrated his 39th birthday during the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament.

Argentine football legend Lionel Messi has said he intends to continue playing for as long as he remains physically fit and able to contribute to his team, while remaining non-committal about his participation in the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to reporters during the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, Messi said he is focused on the present and will continue his career as long as he feels in good condition and can help his teammates on the pitch.

"Yes, yes... I will continue for some time, as long as I can contribute, feel good physically, and help my teammates... I will keep playing," Messi said, while speaking to reporters.

Messi's Stance On World Cup 2030

When asked about the possibility of featuring in the 2030 World Cup, the 39-year-old played down speculation, saying it is too early to think that far ahead.

"I don't know. The truth is, I'm not thinking about that right now. It seems a bit far off... but, as I said, I'm living one day at a time and focused on the present," he added.

Argentina's Dominant World Cup 2026 Campaign

Defending champions Argentina have enjoyed a strong start to their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, winning both of their Group J matches to book an early place in the Round of 32.

They began with an emphatic 3-0 win over Algeria, where Lionel Messi struck a hat-trick to immediately stamp his authority on the tournament.

Argentina followed it up with another convincing display, defeating Austria 2-0 to confirm qualification with a match still to play. In that encounter, Messi scored a historic brace and, in the process, became the all-time leading goal-scorer in World Cup history with 18 goals.

With qualification secured, Argentina now head into their final group-stage match against Jordan with the opportunity to rotate and fine-tune their squad ahead of the knockout rounds.

Messi, the legendary footballer, is celebrating his 39th birthday on Wednesday. The 39-year-old has been nicknamed 'La Pulga' (the Flea in Spanish) and 'Messiah'. He was born in a humble household in Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina.