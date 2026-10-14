Home  » Sports » Will Man City be stripped of their Premier League titles?

Will Man City be stripped of their Premier League titles?

October 14, 2026 11:00 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Paris St Germain manager Luis Enrique has voiced his support for Manchester City, asserting that the club's on-pitch achievements and trophies are deserved, even as they face serious allegations of breaching Premier League financial rules.

Manchester City

IMAGE: Liverpool fan with a banner related to the Manchester City's Premier League charges. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points

  • Paris St Germain boss Luis Enrique believes Manchester City are deserving winners of their trophies.
  • City faces potential sanctions from the Premier League for alleged breaches of financial rules, including "sham" commercial contracts.
  • Luis Enrique urged respect for the ongoing process and to wait for the final decision regarding the allegations.
  • He expressed hope that Manchester City can avoid sanctions, stating that trophies won on the pitch should remain.
  • Manchester City is set to host PSG at the Etihad Stadium later on Wednesday.

Paris St Germain boss Luis Enrique said Manchester City were deserving winners of their trophies and should be allowed to keep them, despite the English club facing sanctions after being found guilty of breaching Premier League financial rules.

The Premier League said ​City had used "sham" commercial contracts as part of schemes to inflate revenue and understate costs by more than £900 million ($1.19 billion).

 

City, who have denied wrongdoing throughout the case and have appealed the verdict, could face punishments ranging from fines and a points deduction, to relegation and potentially being stripped of their titles.

Enrique's Stance On City's Achievements

Asked about the verdict before PSG's Champions League match against City, Luis Enrique told a press conference on Tuesday: "The first thing when you hear that, it's a surprise, but I think we need to respect the process and wait for the final decision.

"There are authorities responsible for making that decision, these decisions, and we have to wait, but if I speak only about football and the things that I saw on the pitch, Man City deserve those trophies.

"I love the way they play football, and after that, you have to wait (for the) last decision and nothing else ... I think the trophies that you win on the pitch remains on the pitch, and they deserve to win that. I hope they can avoid that sanction."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

More News Coverage

manchester cityluis enriquepremier leaguefinancial fair playfootball sanctions

More From Rediff

AFC Champions League 2: East Bengal Squander Lead, Suffer Narrow Loss

AFC Champions League 2: East Bengal Squander Lead, Suffer Narrow Loss
Moudgil, Podder, Kaushik Miss Rifle 3P Final

Moudgil, Podder, Kaushik Miss Rifle 3P Final
Hockey Players Surprised By Retirement Reports

Hockey Players Surprised By Retirement Reports

Related Stories

Manchester City should accept punishment for rule breaches, says Lineker

Manchester City should accept punishment for rule breaches, says Lineker

Web Stories

How Much Does Vivo X Fold 6 Cost?

How Much Does Vivo X Fold 6 Cost?
Vivo V80 Launched In India

Vivo V80 Launched In India
India's Top 8 Gold-Owning States

India's Top 8 Gold-Owning States

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026