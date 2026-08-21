Will Enzo Fernandez Stay At Chelsea? Here's What Xabi Alonso Said

'Enzo is a Chelsea player. He's a top, top player.'

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso addressed transfer speculation regarding midfielder Enzo Fernandez's future.

Alonso confirmed Fernandez is training well and preparing for Chelsea's Premier League opener against Fulham.

He sidestepped questions about whether Fernandez explicitly stated his desire to stay at Chelsea.

Reports suggest Manchester City has until August 14 to meet Chelsea's £120 million valuation for Fernandez.

Alonso's first Premier League match will be against former teammate Alvaro Arbeloa, now Fulham's manager.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso said midfielder Enzo Fernandez was preparing well for their English Premier League opener at Fulham on Monday, but stopped short of confirming whether the Argentine had told him he wanted to stay amid transfer speculation.

British media reported last week that Chelsea had given Manchester City until August 14 to meet their 120 million pounds ($163.52 million) valuation of Fernandez, who joined from Benfica in January 2023 on an 8-1/2-year contract for a then-British record fee of 106.8 million pounds.

Alonso's Stance On Fernandez's Future

Alonso, who left Real Madrid in January after only seven months in charge, has been tasked with rebuilding Chelsea following a turbulent, trophyless campaign in which the west London club finished 10th in the Premier League.

Asked whether Fernandez would still be a Chelsea player when the transfer window closes on September 1, Alonso told reporters on Thursday: "Enzo is a Chelsea player. He's a top, top player.

"He's training really well since he started 10 days ago with the team, very integrated. We're happy with him and he's getting ready for Monday."

Asked if the 2022 World Cup-winner had told him he wanted to stay, Alonso sidestepped the question.

"He's training really well, good attitude and that's what we want. He's trying his best to prepare for the kick-off of the Premier League."

Premier League Debut And Rivalry

Alonso's first Premier League match in charge of the Blues will pit him against former teammate and friend Alvaro Arbeloa, Fulham's new manager.

Arbeloa had replaced Alonso as Madrid manager before the Spanish club appointed Jose Mourinho in June.

"We can have a relation but once we're on the pitch, no friends, no past, just the 90 minutes we are fighting for each club," Alonso said.