Will Bangladesh golfers play in New Delhi?

Will Bangladesh golfers play in New Delhi?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 05, 2026 15:08 IST

No decision yet on Bangladesh players' participation in PGTI, says Kapil Dev.

Bangladesh's Jamal Hossain had won the PGTI Telangana Golconda Masters in September 2025

IMAGE: Bangladesh's Jamal Hossain had won the PGTI Telangana Golconda Masters in September 2025. Photograph: PGTI/X

Cricket legend and current PGTI President Kapil Dev on Monday said no decision has been taken yet on whether Bangladeshi players will be allowed to feature in the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI).

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday decided against sending its national team to India for the T20 World Cup next month citing security concerns and government advice, following IPL franchise KKR's decision to release pacer Mustafizur Rahman on BCCI's instruction.

"We'll sit down and talk about the recent issue. We haven't taken any decision on it yet," Kapil said when asked about the possibility of excluding Bangladesh players from competing on the PGTI Tour.

 

Prominent golfers from Bangladesh competing on the PGTI tour, include Jamal Hossain, Mohammad Siddikur Rahman and Mohammad Akbar Hossain.

Kapil, however, declined to comment on the BCB's recent decision to approach the ICC.

The 1983 World Cup-winning captain was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of one of the franchises of '72 The League', a new franchise-based golf league envisioned by the PGTI, aimed at introducing a team format in a largely individual sport.

Kapil said India needs to explore team-based structures in golf to fast-track the sport's growth, drawing parallels with cricket's transformation after the Indian Premier League.

"I played cricket, a team game. Golf on the other hand is an individual sport. But India needs a team format in golf as well," said the former all-rounder.

Highlighting the impact of team dynamics, Kapil said while individual excellence will always remain central to golf, a collective format brings a different energy.

"Individual brilliance will always prevail but team sport hits different. Our vision is to make golfers taste team sport,” he said.

Kapil added that the league's role is to promote golfers and give them a stronger voice.

"A golfer should talk more, we are here just to promote them. Similar to cricket, only cricketers should talk about it and no one else," he said.

Referring to the IPL's influence on Indian sport, Kapil said the league model has proven its ability to change the landscape.

"After what happened in cricket after the Indian Premier League, we are trying to replicate that in other sports as well and this league is just a step towards that,” he said.

UP Prometheans were announced as the first franchise of '72 The League', with five more franchises set to be unveiled in the coming weeks. P

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
