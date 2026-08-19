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Wildcard opens door for Venus Williams' latest US Open chapter at 46

August 19, 2026 01:10 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams has received a wildcard for the US Open, returning to Flushing Meadows after last year's first-round exit.

Venus Williams

IMAGE: Venus Williams has won two singles titles and two women's doubles titles at Flushing Meadows. Photograph: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points

  • Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams has received a wildcard for the US Open at age 46.
  • The 2017 champion Sloane Stephens has also been handed a wildcard as she targets a comeback after injury.
  • Retiring Frenchman Gael Monfils has secured a main-draw wildcard and will also partner Svitolina in mixed doubles.

Two-time US Open singles champion Venus Williams has received a wildcard entry into this year's tournament, organisers said on Tuesday.

Seven-time Grand Slam winner Williams, 46, was eliminated in the first round at Flushing Meadows last year after falling to Czech Karolina Muchova.

She and sister Serena also returned to doubles action for the first time since 2022 on Monday, suffering an opening round defeat at the Cincinnati Open.

Stephens Among women's Wildcards

Sloane Stephens, the 2017 US Open winner, was also among those granted a wildcard on Monday.

 

The 33-year-old is trying to make a comeback after a foot injury derailed her 2025 season.

Organisers said one women's singles wildcard spot is still to be announced.

Monfils Earns Men's Entry

On the men's side, Frenchman Gael Monfils was among those who got a wildcard into the main draw earlier this month.

The former world number six previously announced that he would retire at the end of the season.

Monfils and spouse Elina Svitolina were also given wildcards into the US Open mixed doubles tournament on Monday.

Source: REUTERS
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Venus WilliamsFlushing MeadowsGrand SlamUS OpenSloane Stephens

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