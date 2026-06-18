Why World Cup fans are booing FIFA's new breaks

FIFA's new mandatory hydration breaks at the World Cup are drawing widespread fan disapproval, with boos echoing across stadiums as critics argue they disrupt game flow and serve commercial interests.

IMAGE: England's Harry Kane splashes water on his face during a hydration break. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Key Points Fans at the World Cup are booing FIFA's new mandatory hydration breaks during matches.

The three-minute breaks, introduced for player welfare in North American heat, are proving highly controversial.

Critics argue these stoppages disrupt the game's flow and are a cynical ploy for more advertising opportunities.

Incidents of fan disapproval, marked by loud boos, have been reported from Dallas, Toronto, and Boston stadiums.

One match saw Iraq concede a goal shortly after a hydration break, potentially impacting the game's outcome.

Loud boos echoed around Dallas Stadium at the start of the first hydration break during the World Cup clash between England and Croatia on Wednesday as fans signalled their disdain for the innovation.

FIFA's mandatory three-minute breaks, one in each half, have proved controversial since being introduced for the first time at this World Cup to help players deal with the heat and humidity of the North American summer.

Some critics say the breaks kill the flow of the game, while others see their introduction as a cynical ploy to split the game into four quarters and allow broadcasters more opportunities to show adverts.

Fan Disapproval Spreads Across Venues

IMAGE: Croatia's Luka Modric, Josko Gvardiol and Luka Vuskovic during a hydration break. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Some England fans had said on social media they would signal their objection at Wednesday's match and the boos started from both sets of supporters as soon as referee Clement Turpin blew his whistle to signal the break in the 22nd minute.

The hydration break also received a cold reception in chilly Toronto for the day's other Group L encounter as fans booed while players from Panama and Ghana walked toward their respective benches as a steady rain poured down.

There were also boos from the crowd when the first break started on Tuesday in Norway's match against Iraq at Boston Stadium, where the temperature was a mild 23 degrees Celsius (73.4°F).

Iraq were holding the Norwegians at 0-0 and playing well when the break started but conceded a goal four minutes after play resumed and lost 4-1.