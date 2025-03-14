Why there's optimism about Indian women's football

'In the women's landscape, there are fewer years to correct.'

IMAGE: The Indian women's football team are currently ranked 13 in Asia and 67 in the world FIFA rakings. Photograph: Indian Football Team/X

Sarah Walsh, former Australia player and the current head of women's football in her country, believes India is on the path to becoming a women's football powerhouse within the next 10 years.

Walsh was in conversation with Isa Guha and former women's footballer and FIFA Council Member Moya Todd at the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit at the Padukone Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence on Friday.

Walsh, who represented Australia at the Olympics and the FIFA World Cup, stressed how she saw tremendous potential for the Indian women's football team's growth on the global stage.

"I am a little nervous about India in the future of football. I think they're going to be a powerhouse in 10 years. If you look at world sport through the men's sporting lens, the gap might be a lot bigger when you talk about football, but it is absolutely not in cricket.

"In the women's landscape, there are fewer years to correct. In football, the Indian women's team are ranked 13 in Asia and 67 in the world. India are ranked 67 among the 211 countries that play football," Walsh said.

She said that the sport would receive a massive fillip if India were to win the bid to host the 2036 Olympics.

"It's not all about investment. If India is to get the Olympics, then that's a pathway. The infrastructure is there, the participation numbers will be there. Where that investment goes means India can very soon close that gap in football," she added.

India hosted the AFC Women's Asian Cup in 2022, and Australia is all set to host the next edition in 2026.

Walsh, who won the 2010 edition of the tournament as a player, said she looked forward to India making a significant impact on the big stage.

"For the Women's Asian Cup that we're hosting in Australia next year, I can tell you that India is on top of my list as a priority in terms of a success factor for the tournament.

"There are 1.3 million people in Australia who identify with Indian culture. We have 850,000 tickets to sell, and I know India was influential in the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup being successful.

"Not just in terms of numbers, it's about how they engage and follow their team. The Indian women's team has every chance to go to the Women's Asian Cup and to actually do something really good," she said.