Why swimming legend Phelps won't let his kids compete

Michael Phelps has launched a scathing attack on USA Swimming's leadership, with the 23-times Olympic gold medallist branding the body weak and demanding sweeping reforms after what he sees as years of organisational decline.

The 40-year-old American, the most decorated Olympian of all time with 28 medals, delivered his broadside while revealing he might not want his four young sons competing in the sport given the current state of swimming in the United States.

Phelps traced his frustrations back through his competitive career, saying he often felt that his voice went unheard, was "told to be grateful for the chance to compete" and that it was more important to stay quiet and to keep the peace.

"First, I must be clear that I have the utmost respect for the U.S. swimmers that competed at the World Championships," Phelps, who retired in 2016, wrote in a lengthy Instagram statement.

"My criticism is in no way directed at them – I know how hard they work and how honoured they are to represent the U.S. National Team. My criticism is about the system, its leadership, and how it's failing.

"There have always been cracks in the system but in the last nine years, I've seen those cracks grow."

Reuters has contacted USA Swimming for comment.

Phelps compared the success of the U.S. swim team at the Rio Olympics in 2016, where they won 33 medals, to the Paris Games last year when they slumped to their lowest medal haul in the pool (28) since the 2004 Games in Athens.

Phelps also revealed that he sent a letter to USA Swimming earlier this year addressing his "frustrations with the current state of the sport," which was shared with the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee outlining his concerns.

He said he had the support of former Olympic medallists, world record holders, coaches and current and former staff members but added that the letter "seemed to fall on deaf ears".

"I've asked myself what's changed in our sport and the answer is clear ... this isn't on the athletes as they continue to do the best they can with what they've been given. This is on the leadership of USA Swimming," he added.

"Poor leadership trickles down and can impact an organization at every level.

"Money is a factor. But poor operational controls and weak leadership are a cornerstone of the sport's problems."

Phelps proposed a series of reforms, including an independent review of USA Swimming's Board of Directors and its organization, improving athlete services and strengthening grassroots efforts to reverse membership decline and foster growth.

"I offer up my service to be a resource in these proposed initial steps and I am hopeful that the USA Swimming community will accept my offer," he added.

Earlier this month, Phelps, along with six-times Olympic champion Ryan Lochte, made their disappointment clear after the U.S. team's performance at the World Championships in Singapore.

Lochte shared an image on social media of a tombstone with the inscription: "In loving memory of United States Swimming. They set the bar high -- until they stopped reaching for it."

Lochte added a caption referencing the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, saying: "Call it a funeral or call it a fresh start. We've got 3 years."

Phelps shared Lochte's post and added: "Is this the wake-up call USA swimming needed?"

Despite early struggles in Singapore, the U.S. finished top of the medals table with nine golds and 29 medals overall.