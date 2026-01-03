HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Why Swiatek chose not to watch 'Battle of the Sexes'

Why Swiatek chose not to watch 'Battle of the Sexes'

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 03, 2026 17:25 IST

x

'It attracted a lot of attention. It was entertainment, but I wouldn't say that had anything to do with social change or any important topics.'

Iga Swiatek

IMAGE: According to Iga Swiatek, women's tennis stands on its own right now and there is no need to compare it to men's tennis. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

World No. 2 Iga Swiatek said women's tennis was strong enough to thrive without controversial gender-based singles matches like the recent "Battle of the Sexes" between Nick Kyrgios and Aryna Sabalenka.

Former Wimbledon finalist Kyrgios defeated women's World No. 1 Sabalenka 6-3, 6-3 in the Dubai exhibition on Sunday despite several rule tweaks implemented by the organisers to level the playing field.

Critics had warned that the match, a nod to the 1973 original "Battle of the Sexes" in which women's trailblazer Billie Jean King downed the then 55-year-old former Grand Slam winner Bobby Riggs, risked trivialising the women's game.

Six-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek said she chose not to watch the Dubai contest, which King said lacked the stakes of her historic clash and critics dismissed as a publicity stunt and cash grab.

"It attracted a lot of attention. It was entertainment, but I wouldn't say that had anything to do with social change or any important topics," Swiatek told reporters at the season-opening mixed team United Cup in Sydney.

"The name was just the same ... that's it. There were no similarities because women's tennis stands on its own right now. We have so many great athletes and great stories to present, we don't necessarily need to compare to men's tennis."

Sabalenka, who will be among the favourites at this month's Australian Open, had argued after her defeat to Kyrgios that her intention was to help the sport grow and showcase an exhibition that could almost rival a major in excitement.

Swiatek said the January 2-11 United Cup in Sydney and Perth featuring 18 nations was a better way to achieve that.

 

"It's a totally different story. There doesn't need to be any competition. Events like this one, the United Cup, brings tennis all together, and WTA fans and ATP fans can watch this event with so much excitement," the Pole added.

"Seeing singles players that usually don't have space to play mixed doubles together, playing these kind of matches, I think this is actually what makes our sport much more interesting and better."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Boxer Joshua's driver charged over deadly crash
Boxer Joshua's driver charged over deadly crash
Siraj returns as India drop squad for New Zealand ODIs
Siraj returns as India drop squad for New Zealand ODIs
Fizz Removal: 'No Pressure From Centre On BCCI'
Fizz Removal: 'No Pressure From Centre On BCCI'
Ex India pacer says unfair to blame SRK amid controversy
Ex India pacer says unfair to blame SRK amid controversy
'Who are we punishing?': Tharoor on Mustafizur ouster
'Who are we punishing?': Tharoor on Mustafizur ouster

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Nutritious Foods

webstory image 2

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

webstory image 3

10 Thrilling Recipes For Your New Year Party

VIDEOS

Sunny Deol Gets Emotional Remembering Dharmendra at 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' Song Launch1:19

Sunny Deol Gets Emotional Remembering Dharmendra at 'Ghar...

Border 2 Cast Grooves With BSF Jawans at 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' Song Launch0:56

Border 2 Cast Grooves With BSF Jawans at 'Ghar Kab Aaoge'...

UNMISSABLE! Ashwini Vaishnaw witnesses high speed tunnel breakthrough at Palghar2:58

UNMISSABLE! Ashwini Vaishnaw witnesses high speed tunnel...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO