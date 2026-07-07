Why Siraj's Ronaldo Post Has Fans Emotional

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj shared a heartfelt tribute to football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, emphasizing that the superstar's enduring legacy and inspirational impact transcend a single FIFA World Cup result.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj channels Ronaldo with a 'Siu' celebration. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Key Points Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj paid an emotional tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo following Portugal's FIFA World Cup exit.

Siraj asserted that Ronaldo's immense greatness and legacy cannot be defined by a single game or result.

The cricketer thanked Ronaldo for inspiring millions worldwide, highlighting his personal motivation from the football star's mindset.

Siraj frequently uses Ronaldo's "Siuuu" celebration after taking wickets, showcasing his deep admiration.

Ronaldo's "Believe" message served as Siraj's phone wallpaper, inspiring his match-winning performance at The Oval.

fast bowler Mohammed Siraj shared an emotional tribute for Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's FIFA World Cup journey came to a heartbreaking end. The Portuguese superstar's dream of lifting the World Cup ended after a 1-0 Round of 16 defeat to Spain, but for Siraj, Ronaldo's greatness goes far beyond one result.

Siraj's Heartfelt Message To Ronaldo

A lifelong admirer of the football icon, Siraj said Ronaldo's incredible legacy cannot be judged by a single game. Taking to Instagram, the India pacer shared a heartfelt message for the 41-year-old, thanking him for inspiring millions across the world.

"No matter what happened today, you will always be my inspiration, Cristiano," Siraj wrote on his Instagram story.

"A single game can never define your greatness. Thank you for inspiring millions around the world."

Siraj's tribute reflected the emotions of countless fans who watched Ronaldo's final World Cup appearance come to an end.

The India cricketer has often spoken about his admiration for the Portuguese legend and regularly celebrates his wickets with Ronaldo's iconic "Siuuu" celebration, recreating the superstar's famous jump and landing.

Ronaldo's Influence On Siraj's Career

His admiration for Ronaldo is not limited to the cricket field. Siraj has previously revealed how the footballer's mindset motivates him during important moments in his own career. Ahead of India's dramatic six-run victory over England at The Oval in 2025, Siraj shared that he had set a motivational image of Ronaldo as his phone wallpaper.

The image carried the word "Believe" -- a message that inspired him before he went on to deliver a match-winning five-wicket haul.

For Siraj, Ronaldo has always represented determination, passion, and the belief to keep fighting — qualities that extend far beyond sport.