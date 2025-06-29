HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Why Ronaldo declined offers to play Club World Cup

Why Ronaldo declined offers to play Club World Cup

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: June 29, 2025 09:42 IST

x

'I had some offers to play in the World Cup but I think it didn't make sense because I prefer to have a good rest, because this season will be very long as it is the World Cup season at the end of the year.'

Cristiano Ronaldo extended his contract with Al Nassr said his aim in staying at Al-Nassr was to win a major trophy with the Riyadh-based side.

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo extended his contract with Al-Nassr and said his aim in staying at the club was to win a major trophy with the Riyadh-based side. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo preferred to take a rest rather than play in the revamped Club World Cup, the Portuguese international said on Saturday after renewing his contract with Al-Nassr.

The Saudi Pro League club announced on Thursday that Ronaldo had signed a two-year contract which would keep him at the club past his 42nd birthday.

 

Speculation over the 40-year-old's plans intensified last month when FIFA President Gianni Infantino said discussions were underway about Ronaldo playing in the Club World Cup, despite Al-Nassr failing to qualify.

"I had some offers to play in the World Cup but I think it didn't make sense because I prefer to have a good rest, a good preparation, because this season will be very long as it is the World Cup season at the end of the year," Ronaldo said in a video posted by Al-Nassr on X.

"I want to be ready not only for Al-Nassr but also for the national team. So, this is why I decided to play the last game for the Nations League and not listen to anything," he added.

"And of course, to be in this club, which I love".

Ronaldo scored for Portugal in the Nations League final against Spain earlier this month which ended 2-2 before his side went on to beat the European champions on penalties.

The Portugal captain said his aim in staying at Al-Nassr was to win a major trophy with the Riyadh-based side.

"My goal, it's always to win something important for Al-Nassr. And of course I still believe in that" Ronaldo added.

"This is why I renewed the two years more because I believe that I will be a champion in Saudi Arabia".

Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr in 2022 after leaving Manchester United as a free agent, has scored 93 goals in 105 appearances for them in all competitions.

Ronaldo is also eyeing the 1,000-goal milestone in his career. He has scored 794 goals in club football and 138 for Portugal to take his tally to 932.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

One Year On, Rohit Relives ICC T20 World Cup Triumph
One Year On, Rohit Relives ICC T20 World Cup Triumph
'Our country would have won more medals if...'
'Our country would have won more medals if...'
RCB pacer accused of sexual exploitation
RCB pacer accused of sexual exploitation
Ravi Shastri's shout-out to 'class player' Mandhana
Ravi Shastri's shout-out to 'class player' Mandhana
Indian teen sensation Tanvi creates history in Iowa
Indian teen sensation Tanvi creates history in Iowa

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The 10 Best Universities In The World

webstory image 2

RD Burman's Top 13 Songs

webstory image 3

Paneer Bhurji Roll: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Bhumi Pednekar wins hearts with her warmth, happily posing for selfies with fans1:11

Bhumi Pednekar wins hearts with her warmth, happily...

'Bharat Bhavya Dikhta hai', Shukla to PM on India's view from space 1:14

'Bharat Bhavya Dikhta hai', Shukla to PM on India's view...

Rashmika rocks her airport look1:39

Rashmika rocks her airport look

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD