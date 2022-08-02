News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Why Osaka asked her father to rejoin her coaching team

Why Osaka asked her father to rejoin her coaching team

August 02, 2022 14:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Naomi Osaka

Photograph: Kind courtesy Naomi Osaka/Instagram

Naomi Osaka said she is excited to have her father back as coach after splitting with Wim Fissette as the four-time Grand Slam champion returns from an Achilles injury that ruled her out of the grasscourt season.

The Silicon Valley Classic, where Osaka will play Zheng Qinwen in the first round, is her first event after ending a three-year partnership with Belgian Fissette, who guided her to wins in the 2020 U.S. Open and the Australian Open the following season.

 

Osaka, 24, said they parted on good terms and all she needed was some fresh energy.

"It was really good times with Wim and he's a really amazing coach," she told reporters. "He's a very ambitious guy. I was getting injured and I'm sure he would have wanted to go to Wimbledon."

"So it was two different mindsets, I would say. But he's a really cool guy still."

Osaka's father, Leonard Francois, previously served as her primary coach until the 2018 season.

"I wanted to bring my dad back because he always makes me think outside the box," added the former world number one.

"Whenever I think something is really bad he always makes me realise that things are much more positive than they seem. When I get stressed out he starts dancing or something to make me feel better."

Injuries and poor form have seen Osaka slip to 41 in the world rankings, with the 2021 triumph at Melbourne Park her last title on Tour.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Bhuvneshwar is impressed by young Arshdeep
Why Bhuvneshwar is impressed by young Arshdeep
T10 overdoing the entertainment quotient: Chappell
T10 overdoing the entertainment quotient: Chappell
Lalit Modi Was Born To Take Risks
Lalit Modi Was Born To Take Risks
Interest Rates: What Scheme To Invest?
Interest Rates: What Scheme To Invest?
DON'T WORRY About The Rupee!
DON'T WORRY About The Rupee!
Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik ends hunger strike
Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik ends hunger strike
US used R9X Hellfire missile to eliminate Qaeda chief
US used R9X Hellfire missile to eliminate Qaeda chief

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

Aussie 'Love Triangle' creates ripples at CWG

Aussie 'Love Triangle' creates ripples at CWG

Rohit defends Avesh gamble in Windies defeat

Rohit defends Avesh gamble in Windies defeat

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances