Why Neeraj Chopra's coach travelled to Glasgow at his own cost

Discover how Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra's personal coach, Jaiveer Chaudhary, supported him at the Commonwealth Games by travelling at his own expense, highlighting the challenges faced by athletes and their support staff.

IMAGE: Jaiveer Chaudhary attends CWG at his own expense. Photograph: Neeraj Chopra/Instagram

Key Points Neeraj Chopra's personal coach, Jaiveer Chaudhary, attended the Commonwealth Games at his own cost.

Chaudhary was not part of the official Indian contingent, which included five coaches for the athletics squad.

The Indian Olympic Association facilitated Chaudhary's accreditation and field access.

Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav, and Yashvir Singh all qualified for the men's javelin throw final.

The Sports Ministry's policy restricts personal coaches from being included in official contingents, even at no cost to the government.

Neeraj Chopra's personal coach Jaiveer Chaudhary was in tow inside the Scotstoun Stadium on Thursday to help his superstar ward qualify for the Commonwealth Games final round, as he travelled to Glasgow at his own cost after he was not included in the Indian contingent for the multi-sport event.

The 32-member athletics squad, headlined by Chopra, was accompanied by five coaches, two physios and one doctor along with two medical professionals. The support staff, cleared by the sports ministry and led by head coach Radhakrishnan Nair, did not have Chaudhary as one of the members.

Coach Jaiveer Chaudhary's Independent Support

But sources in the Indian contingent here said that Chaudhary, who is Chopra's formative coach, is here at his own cost. He travelled here from Bienne in Switzerland where Chopra was training before the Games.

Chaudhary was seen sitting at the area earmarked for the coaches, along with Nair, at a little distance from where the javelin throwers started their run-ups.

"Yes, he (Jaiveer) is here at his own cost. He was not in the list of contingent (cleared by the Ministry). The Indian Olympic Association arranged for his accreditation and access to to Field of Play," a source in the Indian contingent told PTI.

Indian Javelin Throwers Qualify For Final

Olympic hero Chopra, along with Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh, advanced to the men's javelin throw final after finishing among the top 12 in the qualification round as strong, shifting winds foiled every athlete's attempt to achieve the automatic qualifying mark.

The 28-year-old Chopra, who won the javelin throw title in 2018, was fifth with a best effort of 79.61m, while Rohit (78.37m) and Yashvir (78.36m) ended the qualification in ninth and 10th positions respectively to ensure a full Indian contingent in the medal round.

Chopra, who was the last thrower in each round, did not take his third and final attempt as he had already made it to the final by that time.

Ministry's Policy On Personal Coaches

As reported by PTI in March this year, personal coaches have not been included in the contingent. The ministry had made it clear that that "demonstrable contribution" and "regular association" to an athlete's growth would be assessed in case of request for personal coaches but they would not be allowed over and above the sanctioned contingent even at no cost to government.