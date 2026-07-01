Why Naomi Osaka Wore a Japanese Obi at Wimbledon

Naomi Osaka made a striking statement at Wimbledon 2026, blending her Japanese heritage with tennis fashion by wearing a traditional white obi, as she powerfully advanced to the third round.

IMAGE: Japan's Naomi Osaka walks onto the court ahead of her second round match against Russia's Anastasia Gasanova. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Key Points Naomi Osaka advanced to Wimbledon's third round with a dominant victory.

Her unique white obi outfit, a traditional Japanese sash, garnered significant attention.

The obi allowed Osaka to celebrate her Japanese heritage while adhering to Wimbledon's all-white dress code.

Osaka's attire blended traditional Japanese culture with modern sportswear, reflecting themes of discipline and identity.

Her on-court performance matched her memorable appearance, securing a straight-sets win.

IMAGE: Japan's Naomi Osaka reacts during her second round match against Russia's Anastasia Gasanova. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Naomi Osaka turned heads once again at Wimbledon 2026, not just for her tennis but also for her outfit, as she cruised into the third round with a convincing 6-3, 6-2 victory over Russia's Anastasia Gasanova on Wednesday.

Osaka's Unique Wimbledon Style

IMAGE: Japan's Naomi Osaka reacts during her second round match against Russia's Anastasia Gasanova. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

The four-time Grand Slam champion stepped onto court wearing the same striking white obi—the traditional sash worn with a kimono—that caught everyone's attention during her opening-round match. The look allowed Osaka to celebrate her Japanese heritage while still adhering to Wimbledon's famous all-white dress code.

The obi is one of the most recognisable elements of traditional Japanese clothing and is also associated with belts used in martial arts such as judo. By making it part of her Wimbledon outfit, Osaka blended tradition with modern sportswear in a unique way.

Before the tournament, Osaka explained the inspiration behind her choice.

IMAGE: Naomi Osaka walks to the court. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

"My Japanese heritage means a lot to me... so I thought it would be cool to come out in a kimono," she said.

While she opted not to wear the full kimono for her second-round match, the obi remained the standout feature of her attire. Beyond its traditional significance, it also reflects themes of discipline and identity that have long been associated with Japan's samurai culture.

Osaka ensured her performance matched her memorable appearance, producing a composed display to seal a straight-sets win and book her place in the third round of Wimbledon.