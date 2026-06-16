Why Manuel Neuer's FIFA World Cup Kit Could Land Him in Trouble

Germany's veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has sparked a World Cup kit controversy by allegedly cutting his jersey sleeves and wearing a non-compliant undershirt, potentially breaching FIFA equipment regulations.

IMAGE: Germany's Manuel Neuer reacts. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points Manuel Neuer reportedly cut the sleeves off his long-sleeved goalkeeper jersey during a World Cup match against Curacao.

Neuer also appeared to wear a white undershirt, potentially violating FIFA rules that require undergarments to match the outer kit's dominant colour.

These actions could place the Germany captain in breach of FIFA's equipment regulations, though action remains unclear.

This is not Neuer's first kit-related issue, having been forced to change an undershirt at Euro 2024 due to colour concerns.

Could Manuel Neuer be in trouble with FIFA over his World Cup kit? The Germany goalkeeper appeared to breach tournament equipment regulations during the clash against Curacao, turning an otherwise routine group-stage match into an unexpected talking point.

The veteran shot-stopper, who has famously preferred short-sleeved jerseys for years, appeared to take matters into his own hands before kick-off after being handed a long-sleeved goalkeeper shirt by Germany's kit staff. Rather than wear it as provided, Neuer seemingly cut the sleeves off the jersey himself, continuing a habit that has become part of his on-field identity over the past decade.

Neuer's Kit Alteration Controversy

The reason a long-sleeved shirt was prepared in the first place remains unclear, particularly given Neuer's long-standing preference for short sleeves.

But the sleeve alteration was not the only issue that drew attention.

Neuer also appeared to be wearing a white undershirt beneath his goalkeeper jersey, despite FIFA regulations stating that any visible undergarment must match the dominant colour of the outer shirt. The rules are intended to ensure visual consistency and prevent players from gaining any unintended advantage through contrasting equipment.

FIFA Rules On Undergarments And Past Incidents

That could potentially place the Germany captain in breach of FIFA's kit regulations, although it remains unclear whether tournament officials will take any action.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Neuer's undershirt has caused a pre-match headache. Ahead of Germany's opening match at Euro 2024, he was forced to change his black undershirt shortly before kick-off after concerns it looked too similar to Scotland's kit.

Neuer was also among the select players wearing FIFA's newly introduced 'Legacy' badge at the 2026 World Cup, reserved for footballers making their fifth World Cup appearance or more.