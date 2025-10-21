HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Why Jannik Sinner opted out of Davis Cup Finals

Why Jannik Sinner opted out of Davis Cup Finals

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 21, 2025 14:09 IST

x

Jannik Sinner

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner said he had to prioritise preparations for his Australian Open title defence. Photograph: Reuters

Italy's Jannik Sinner said it was a difficult decision to miss this year's Davis Cup Finals on home soil but the world number two felt that he had to prioritise preparations for his Australian Open title defence.

The 24-year-old, who won at Melbourne Park and Wimbledon this year, was instrumental in Italy's successful Davis Cup defence in 2024 in Spain but said on Monday he was sitting out the Final 8 set to take place in Bologna from November 18-23.

He will be in Turin a week before the Davis Cup to defend his ATP Finals title, where world number one Carlos Alcaraz has also secured his place in the season-ending

championship.

"It wasn't an easy decision, but after Turin, the goal is to get off on the right foot in Australia," Sinner told Sky Sport Italy. "It may not seem like it, but a week of preparation during that period can make all the difference.

"We won the Davis Cup in 2023 and 2024, and this time we decided this with my team."

Next year's Australian Open, the opening Grand Slam of the season, runs from January 12-26.

 

Sinner beat Alcaraz to win the lucrative Six Kings Slam exhibition event in Riyadh on Saturday and will next be in action at the Vienna Open, which he won in 2023.

"We are working hard on my serve. I am fortunate to be able to work continuously with the best team possible," he said. "I now have some very important tournaments coming up, in Vienna, Paris and Turin."x`

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Rishabh Pant's Diwali Joy With Family
Rishabh Pant's Diwali Joy With Family
Tel Aviv derby called off after violent riots
Tel Aviv derby called off after violent riots
History-making Morocco win U-20 World Cup!
History-making Morocco win U-20 World Cup!
Sinner opts out of Davis Cup; Alcaraz to represent Spain
Sinner opts out of Davis Cup; Alcaraz to represent Spain
American GM Naroditsky Passes Into The Ages
American GM Naroditsky Passes Into The Ages

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Butter Sev: 15-Min Diwali Recipe

webstory image 2

Diwali Recipe: Walnut Paneer Kebab

webstory image 3

Next-Gen iPad Pro Arrives With Enhanced Power

VIDEOS

Army celebrates Diwali with Gohallan villagers near LoC in J-K1:04

Army celebrates Diwali with Gohallan villagers near LoC...

'INS Vikrant Gave Sleepless Nights To Pak': PM Modi's Diwali With Navy3:10

'INS Vikrant Gave Sleepless Nights To Pak': PM Modi's...

Mahira Sharma Turns Heads in Bold Yellow Suit1:13

Mahira Sharma Turns Heads in Bold Yellow Suit

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO