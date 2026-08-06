Why is Bhutia angry over India's Brazil match?

The All India Football Federation's controversial decision to field two separate Indian football teams for the upcoming FIFA ASEAN Cup and a high-profile friendly against Brazil has ignited debate, with football legend Bhaichung Bhutia raising concerns over financial implications and strategic priorities.

IMAGE: AIFF's Two-Team plan sparks Bhaichung Bhutia row. Photograph: AIFF/X

Key Points The AIFF plans to field two distinct Indian football teams for the FIFA ASEAN Cup and a friendly match against Brazil, both scheduled for late September and early October.

Former Indian captain Bhaichung Bhutia has voiced strong opposition, arguing that the best team should prioritise the FIFA ASEAN Cup for competitive experience and potential prize money.

Bhutia raised concerns about the AIFF's financial commitment, including an advance payment to Brazil for the friendly, questioning the federation's risk assessment.

The FIFA ASEAN Cup aims to elevate football in Southeast Asia, offering India valuable matches against regional rivals like Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore.

The decision comes amidst significant financial challenges for Indian football, including a reported Rs 14 crore deficit and clubs struggling with sponsorship.

The All India Football Federation decided to field two separate teams for the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup beginning late September and for the international friendly against Brazil on October 3 in Kolkata, a move opposed by former captain Bhaichung Bhutia.

The FIFA ASEAN Cup, to be held during the international friendly window of September 21 to October 6, was introduced by the global governing body to elevate football in Southeast Asia by providing high-quality, competitive international matches. India, China and Hong Kong were invited for the tournament. China, however, declined the offer.

India have been drawn into Group A of Division 1, or the Premier Division, for the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026. The Blue Tigers will face Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore in the group stage.

But the FIFA-sanctioned tournament's dates clashed with the friendly match against Brazil on October 3 in Kolkata.

AIFF's Strategic Decision: Two Teams for Key Tournaments

"One of the principal decisions taken during the meeting was to confirm India's participation in both -- the men's international friendly against five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil, scheduled to be played in Kolkata on October 3, 2026, and the FIFA ASEAN Cup in Indonesia from September 24 to October 3, 2026," the AIFF said in a release after its executive committee meeting.

"The Executive Committee recognised the match against Brazil, to be played during the FIFA International Match Window, as a unique opportunity to provide Indian players with invaluable exposure against one of the world's strongest footballing nations. Accordingly, the AIFF will formally notify FIFA that India will participate in both competitions by fielding separate squads for the match against Brazil and the FIFA ASEAN Cup."

Bhaichung Bhutia's Strong Opposition and Concerns

Bhutia, who attended Thursday's AIFF Executive Committee meeting, objected to the proposal and said India must field the best team at the FIFA ASEAN Cup, saying it will be a very good chance to play against some of the Asian nations which are on par or at a little bit above India, and a rung below the continental heavyweights.

"I objected to the proposal. I said the first preference should be the FIFA ASEAN Cup. We should be part of that and play at that level. There will be very good level of competition against the likes of Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore. And then you will also get participation money and prize money if you go deep in the tournament."

"I am not against the Brazil match, to be watched by nearly one lakh people. But the timing is not right at all. We can always play against Brazil in future. We should have focussed on the FIFA ASEAN Cup and thought of sending the best team there."

Financial Risks and Indian Football's Current State

According to Bhutia, the AIFF plans to pay an advance amount to Brazil, which may run into crores of rupees, for playing the international friendly against India. The AIFF said the advance amount can be reimbursed through sponsors for the match.

"I asked is the federation bearing any money (for the Brazil match). They said no, the AIFF is not bearing any money. But the AIFF is paying the advance money to Brazil, and later on that amount can be reimbursed through sponsors/private parties. I asked how can the AIFF take such a risk? Imagine if the private party cannot generate that kind of revenue, what will happen."

The legendary striker said Indian football is currently faced with far more pressing issues and the AIFF should try to address them first.

"Right now, clubs are struggling to get sponsors. Jamshedpur FC has withdrawn from ISL. At the moment, Indian football is in disarray. And the worst thing is, the budget they presented from the last season has a deficit of Rs 14 crores. So when you are minus 14 crores rupees, what are you trying to do?"