Why Germany gifted Trump a No 47 jersey

Discover how German Chancellor Friedrich Merz celebrated US President Donald Trump's 80th birthday at the G7 Summit by gifting him a symbolic national football jersey.

IMAGE: The jersey featured 'Trump' and the number '47', symbolising his role as the 47th US President. Photograph: Bundeskanzler Friedrich Merz/X

Key Points German Chancellor Friedrich Merz gifted US President Donald Trump a national football team jersey.

The presentation occurred at the 52nd G7 Summit in the French resort town of Evian-les-Bains.

The gift also served as a belated 80th birthday wish for President Trump.

Merz shared photos of the gesture on X, highlighting camaraderie between the leaders.

Germany Chancellor Friedrich Merz gifted US President Donald Trump the jersey of Germany's national football team at the 52nd G7 Summit in the French resort town of Evian-les-Bains on Tuesday.

Notably, Trump celebrated his 80th birthday on Sunday.

In a post on X, Merz shared photos of himself presenting the US President with a Germany jersey bearing the name 'Trump' and the number 47, a reference to Trump being the 47th President of the United States after assuming office last year.

This is Trump's second term as the US President, and earlier he was in office from 2016 to 2020 as the 45th US President.

"Happy belated 80th birthday, @POTUS. After all, we're on the same team," the German Federal Chancellor said in the caption of the X post.