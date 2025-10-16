Why Gazans Celebrate Qatar's World Cup Spot

'In moments of celebration, our responsibility remains to remember the suffering of our brothers and sisters across the world, and to let our success be a motivation for giving.'

IMAGE: Qatar's Hassan Al Haydos celebrates after qualifying for the FIFA World Cup. Photograph: Ibraheem Al Omari/Reuters

Qatar's most-capped player Hassan Al Haydos has pledged to fund construction of a school and sports hall in Gaza following his country's qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Qatar will be making their second appearance at the finals but the first they have achieved through the Asian qualification process, having hosted the 2022 tournament.

Forward Al Haydos, 34, returned to the national team this year after announcing his international retirement in 2024.

His leadership proved pivotal as Qatar secured a 2–1 victory over the United Arab Emirates in Doha on Tuesday to top Group A and book a direct ticket to the World Cup in North America.

"Praise be to God for our national team's qualification to the 2026 World Cup finals,” twice Asian Cup winner Al Haydos said in a statement.

"A new achievement that brings joy to every Qatari and everyone who belongs to this homeland — made possible by the determination and strong will of our players despite all challenges."

In his remarks, Al Haydos linked the sporting triumph to broader humanitarian concerns, referencing the recent ceasefire agreement in Gaza and the peace summit held in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh on October 13.

"In moments of celebration, our responsibility remains to remember the suffering of our brothers and sisters across the world, and to let our success be a motivation for giving," he said.

"It is heartening that this qualification coincides with the peace summit and the success of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, which we hope marks the beginning of a truly safe life for our people there.

"God willing, I will contribute by donating towards the construction of a school and a sports hall as part of Gaza’s reconstruction — believing that education and sports are the path to life once again."

The donation pledge comes amid renewed international efforts to rebuild Gaza following two years of war.