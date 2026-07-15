Why female athletes demanded camera rule changes

European Athletics and the European Broadcasting Union have unveiled crucial new guidelines to prevent the sexualisation of female athletes in sports broadcasting, ensuring coverage remains focused on performance and technique.

IMAGE: Ethiopia's Aleshign Baweke and Kenya's Faith Kipyegon in action during the women's 3000m final (picture used for representational purpose only). Photograph: Manon Cruz/Reuters

Key Points European Athletics and EBU have launched new guidelines to prevent the sexualisation of female athletes in sports broadcasts.

The guidelines were developed following feedback from athletes regarding discomfort caused by certain camera shots.

Broadcasters are advised to avoid prolonged close-ups of body parts, low-angle views, and slow-motion replays not contributing to sporting action.

The initiative aims to ensure coverage remains focused on athletic performance and reduces the risk of footage being misused online.

Organisations encourage wider camera angles and innovative techniques to highlight athletes' full movement and technical precision.

European Athletics and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) introduced guidelines on Tuesday aimed at preventing the sexualisation of female athletes through camera angles and the use of replays.

The guidelines follow feedback from athletes who said certain camera shots can cause discomfort and distractions by drawing attention away from their performances.

Addressing Athlete Concerns In Sports Coverage

"The development of filming guidelines is a crucial step toward eliminating harmful portrayals of women in our sports while maintaining the highest level of storytelling and technical excellence," European Athletics President Dobromir Karamarinov said.

Broadcasters are advised to avoid prolonged close-up shots of specific body parts, low-angle views filmed from behind or beneath athletes, and slow-motion replays that do not contribute to the understanding of the sporting action.

Promoting Respectful And Performance-Focused Broadcasting

The guidelines aim to ensure coverage remains focused on athletic performance and reduce the risk of footage being taken out of context and shared inappropriately online.

The organisations also encouraged production teams to use wider camera angles that capture the full scope of an athlete's movement and performance.

Former world long jump champion Ivana Spanovic said broadcasters should use innovative camera angles, including aerial views, and educational graphics to help explain various aspects of athletic performances.

"Our sport offers numerous opportunities to showcase technique and the beauty of movement, like displaying slow-motion shots that highlight technical precision, such as the take-off moment or the perfect stride," the Serbian added.