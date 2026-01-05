HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Why Djokovic exited Professional Tennis Players Association

January 05, 2026 08:51 IST

Novak Djokovic

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic launched the PTPA alongside Vasek Pospisil in 2020, with the aim of strengthening player representation within the sport. Photograph: Louiza Vradi/Reuters

Novak Djokovic said on Sunday he would step away completely from the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), citing concerns over transparency and governance within the organisation.

In a post on X, the Serbian added that the decision was also driven by how his voice and image had been represented.

Djokovic launched the PTPA alongside Vasek Pospisil in 2020, with the aim of strengthening player representation within the sport.

“I am proud of the vision that Vasek and I shared when founding the PTPA, giving players a stronger, independent voice, but it has become clear that my values and approach are no longer aligned with the current direction of the organisation,”

Djokovic said, adding that he would now focus on tennis and his family.

The PTPA in March launched legal action against tennis’s governing organisations, including the ATP, WTA, International Tennis Federation and the International Tennis Integrity Agency, accusing them of anti-competitive practices and failing to safeguard player welfare.

Organisers of the four Grand Slam events were added to the case in September.

Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, said at the time that he did not agree with all elements of the lawsuit, while both the ATP and WTA strongly rejected the allegations.

 

The PTPA said in November that it was close to a deal with Tennis Australia, which is currently preparing for the Australian Open that begins in Melbourne on January 18 and kicks off the new Grand Slam season.

Source: REUTERS
