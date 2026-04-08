HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » 'Recipe For Disaster': Pakistan hockey players shocked as PHF names new coach

'Recipe For Disaster': Pakistan hockey players shocked as PHF names new coach

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 08, 2026 15:17 IST

x

The Pakistan Hockey Federation's surprising decision to replace coach Colin Batch with Manzoor ul Hasan has sparked controversy and raised concerns among players just before the FIH Pro Nations League and the Hockey World Cup.

Pakistan hockey team

IMAGE: Pakistan have qualified for the hockey World Cup after eight long years. Photograph: Pakistan Hockey Federation/X

Key Points

  • Pakistan Hockey Federation replaces head coach Colin Batch with Manzoor ul Hasan before major tournaments.
  • Players express shock and concern over the sudden coaching change, fearing it could negatively impact their World Cup performance.
  • The interim PHF also appointed a new national selection committee headed by Samiullah Khan.
  • Pakistan qualified for the hockey World Cup after eight years.

In what has come as a "shock" to the players, the Pakistan Hockey Federation has decided to replace their current head coach, Australia's Colin Batch, with former Olympian Manzoor ul Hasan for the upcoming FIH Pro Nations League and the World Cup.

Sources close to the players said they were stunned to learn that instead of Batch, the PHF had gone ahead and named Manzoor as head coach.

 

Manzoor is a celebrated defender who played in the 70s and 80s. A player, on condition of anonymity. said on Wednesday that the PHF's decision was "recipe for disaster".

"We were all happy that Colin Batch who is a qualified coach and aware of the modern day hockey requirements would be guiding us in two major events including the World Cup and now we get this shock," he said.

New Selection Committee Appointed

The interim PHF set-up also named a national selection committee headed by another celebrated Olympian Samiullah Khan.

The other selectors include Naeem Akhtar, Kashif Jawad, Muhammad Khalid, Nasir Ali and Atif Bashir.

One source said the players, some of whom are presently away in foreign leagues, would soon try to speak to the interim PHF president and convince him to hire a foreign coach.

Pakistan finally managed to qualify for the World Cup being held in Belgium and the Netherlands in August after eight long years when they played in the final of a qualifying tournament in Egypt.

The PHF said in a notification that all appointments had been made on the recommendation of the PHF Professional Development Committee that includes two celebrated former captains, Hasan Sardar and Islahuddin Siddiqui.

The PHF also named Ayaz Mahmood as head coach of the Pakistan junior team.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Pakistan Hires Colin Batch as Hockey Head Coach Ahead of World Cup
Pakistan Hires Colin Batch as Hockey Head Coach Ahead of World Cup
Pakistan Hockey fires entire coaching team before Asian Games
Pakistan Hockey fires entire coaching team before Asian Games
Pak hockey in limbo amid coach-federation feud
Pak hockey in limbo amid coach-federation feud
Twin India-Pak matches at 2025-26 FIH Pro League
Twin India-Pak matches at 2025-26 FIH Pro League
Oman Replace Pakistan At FIH Men's Junior World
Oman Replace Pakistan At FIH Men's Junior World

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Iconic Coimbatore Backdrops In Cinema

webstory image 2

Recipe: Spinach Calzone

webstory image 3

22 Oldest Churches Of India

VIDEOS

J and K Higher reaches of Banihal Mountains turn white after fresh snowfall cold intensifies0:50

J and K Higher reaches of Banihal Mountains turn white...

Historic Moment! India's First Test Seaplane Lands at Ganga Barrage in Rishikesh2:49

Historic Moment! India's First Test Seaplane Lands at...

Shocking Visuals: Missile Streaks Across Jerusalem Sky0:57

Shocking Visuals: Missile Streaks Across Jerusalem Sky

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO