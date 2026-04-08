'Recipe For Disaster': Pakistan hockey players shocked as PHF names new coach

The Pakistan Hockey Federation's surprising decision to replace coach Colin Batch with Manzoor ul Hasan has sparked controversy and raised concerns among players just before the FIH Pro Nations League and the Hockey World Cup.

IMAGE: Pakistan have qualified for the hockey World Cup after eight long years. Photograph: Pakistan Hockey Federation/X

Key Points Pakistan Hockey Federation replaces head coach Colin Batch with Manzoor ul Hasan before major tournaments.

Players express shock and concern over the sudden coaching change, fearing it could negatively impact their World Cup performance.

The interim PHF also appointed a new national selection committee headed by Samiullah Khan.

Pakistan qualified for the hockey World Cup after eight years.

In what has come as a "shock" to the players, the Pakistan Hockey Federation has decided to replace their current head coach, Australia's Colin Batch, with former Olympian Manzoor ul Hasan for the upcoming FIH Pro Nations League and the World Cup.

Sources close to the players said they were stunned to learn that instead of Batch, the PHF had gone ahead and named Manzoor as head coach.

Manzoor is a celebrated defender who played in the 70s and 80s. A player, on condition of anonymity. said on Wednesday that the PHF's decision was "recipe for disaster".

"We were all happy that Colin Batch who is a qualified coach and aware of the modern day hockey requirements would be guiding us in two major events including the World Cup and now we get this shock," he said.

New Selection Committee Appointed

The interim PHF set-up also named a national selection committee headed by another celebrated Olympian Samiullah Khan.

The other selectors include Naeem Akhtar, Kashif Jawad, Muhammad Khalid, Nasir Ali and Atif Bashir.

One source said the players, some of whom are presently away in foreign leagues, would soon try to speak to the interim PHF president and convince him to hire a foreign coach.

Pakistan finally managed to qualify for the World Cup being held in Belgium and the Netherlands in August after eight long years when they played in the final of a qualifying tournament in Egypt.

The PHF said in a notification that all appointments had been made on the recommendation of the PHF Professional Development Committee that includes two celebrated former captains, Hasan Sardar and Islahuddin Siddiqui.

The PHF also named Ayaz Mahmood as head coach of the Pakistan junior team.