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Bernardo Silva to leave Manchester City at end of season

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April 06, 2026 08:34 IST

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Manchester City will lose a key player as Bernardo Silva is confirmed to leave at the end of the season, marking the end of a successful era for the Portugal international.

Bernardo Silva

IMAGE: Bernardo Silva has won six Premier League titles and the Champions League during a nine-year spell at the Etihad Stadium. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Key Points

  • Bernardo Silva will leave Manchester City as a free agent at the end of the current season.
  • Assistant manager Pep Lijnders confirmed Silva's departure after City's FA Cup victory.
  • Silva, a key player under Pep Guardiola, has made 450 appearances for the club since joining in 2017.
  • Silva's departure marks the end of a successful era, having won six Premier League titles and the Champions League with City.

Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva will leave the club at the end of the season, assistant manager Pep Lijnders confirmed on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Portugal international, who has won six Premier League titles and the Champions League during a nine-year spell at the Etihad Stadium, will depart as a free agent when his contract expires after the campaign concludes.

 

"Every good story comes to an end," Lijnders told reporters after City's 4-0 FA Cup quarter-final victory over Liverpool. "I hope he enjoys the last months - there are only six weeks left - and has a good farewell. He deserves all that attention."

Pep Guardiola, who was serving a touchline suspension during the match, has previously described Silva as "irreplaceable".

Bernardo Silva's Impact At Manchester City

Silva joined City from AS Monaco in 2017 for a reported fee of about 43.5 million pounds ($57.35 million) and has since made 450 appearances for the club. Known for his tactical versatility, superb technique and tireless work rate, the midfielder has been a cornerstone of City's side under Guardiola.

After winning the League Cup last month, City remain in contention for a domestic treble as the 2025-26 campaign enters its final weeks, despite trailing Premier League leaders Arsenal by nine points. The Manchester club have a game in hand and eight matches remaining to bridge the deficit.

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Source: REUTERS
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