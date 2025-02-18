HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » 'Why am I misunderstood every time I raise my voice?'

'Why am I misunderstood every time I raise my voice?'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 18, 2025 13:37 IST

x

'I never said that I am resigning. IOA is my family and if I am unhappy over something, I have every right to express it.'

M C Mary Kom

IMAGE: M C Mary Kom had travelled to Haldwani for the National Games closing ceremony last week where she expressed her displeasure over being lodged at an 'inferior hotel'. Photograph: ANI

The Indian Olympic Association's athletes commission chairperson and boxing legend M C Mary Kom on Tuesday denied reports that she has resigned from her position, insisting that she has been misunderstood and will complete her tenure in the panel.

The 42-year-old Manipuri, who is also a 2012 Olympics bronze-winner, had travelled to Haldwani for the National Games closing ceremony last week where she expressed her displeasure over being lodged at an 'inferior hotel'.

Mary Kom said her outburst has been misconstrued as resignation.

 

"I have not resigned, I will complete my tenure (which ends in 2026)," the boxing great told PTI.

"I was merely telling my fellow (athletes commission) members that if this kind of treatment happens again, I will consider resigning. I never said that I am resigning. IOA is my family and if I am unhappy over something, I have every right to express it.

"This does not mean that I am resigning," she went on.

Mary Kom was elected to the panel in 2022 with table tennis stalwart A Sharath Kamal as vice-chairperson.

The commission also features two-time Olympic medal-winning shuttler P V Sindhu, former shot putter Om Prakash Karhana, Winter Olympian Shiva Keshavan, London Olympics bronze-winning shooter Gagan Narang, rower Bajrang Lal, fencer Bhavani Devi, former women's hockey captain Rani Rampal, and Tokyo Olympics silver-winning weightlifter Mirabai Chanu.

"I don't know why is it that every time I raise my voice for something, it is misunderstood like this? Lot of my fellow athletes speak their mind on so many issues but nobody gets misunderstood," Mary Kom said.

"I was put up in a bad hotel when I went for the National Games closing ceremony despite the fact that a better hotel was available. If others could be accommodated, why not me? That was the only question I asked," she insisted.

"Next thing I know, people are saying I have resigned. Where is the resignation? Has anyone seen it?" she asked.

 

Asked if she has had a word with IOA president P T Usha on this matter, Mary Kom said, "I haven't been able to connect with her because my phone was misplaced. But I will speak to her, I have good communication with her."

One of the most decorated Indian athletes, Mary Kom has been on the athletes forum of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in the past and has a fairly good experience of the administrative side of sports.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Want to make boxing as popular as cricket: Mary Kom
Want to make boxing as popular as cricket: Mary Kom
The One and Only Mary Kom
The One and Only Mary Kom
'Embrace hard work', Mary Kom tells students
'Embrace hard work', Mary Kom tells students
Chandrachud, Pilot At Manu's Birthday
Chandrachud, Pilot At Manu's Birthday
Champions Trophy: BCCI Allows Wives
Champions Trophy: BCCI Allows Wives

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Top 10 Batters In Champions Trophy

webstory image 2

Garlic Mung Sprouts: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Top Stars Missing From Champions Trophy

VIDEOS

Delta Plane Crash: Shocking details revealed2:58

Delta Plane Crash: Shocking details revealed

Sara Tendulkar with mom Anjali Tendulkar spotted in Bandra0:39

Sara Tendulkar with mom Anjali Tendulkar spotted in Bandra

PM Modi welcomes Amir of Qatar at Hyderabad House1:52

PM Modi welcomes Amir of Qatar at Hyderabad House

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD