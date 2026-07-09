Who Will Lift The FIFA World Cup Trophy? Meet The Final 8 Teams

The FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals are officially set, bringing together a formidable lineup of global football powerhouses and surprising dark horses, all battling for the coveted trophy in what promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the tournament.

IMAGE: Eight teams remain, but only one can lift the trophy. Photograph: FIFA WOrld Cup/X

Key Points The FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals feature eight teams: Argentina, France, Spain, Belgium, England, Morocco, Norway, and Switzerland.

Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, aims to be the first team since 1962 to successfully defend the men's World Cup title.

France, the 2018 champions and 2022 runners-up, have won all five of their matches without extra time, showcasing their consistency.

Morocco continues their historic run, becoming the first African team to reach the quarter-finals in two consecutive editions.

Norway, making their first World Cup appearance since 1998, have reached the quarter-finals for the first time in their history, led by Erling Haaland.

The last-eight lineup features one South American nation, one African side and six European teams. It mirrors the trend seen in recent tournaments, with Europe once again dominating the knockout stages.

Argentina, England, France and Morocco have once again reached the last eight after doing so at Qatar 2022, while Belgium, Norway and Switzerland are chasing a first-ever World Cup title alongside Morocco. With four former champions still in the race and four nations dreaming of lifting the trophy for the first time, the battle for World Cup glory is wide open.

Contenders for World Cup Glory

IMAGE: Argentina players celebrate after their nervy win over Egypt to qualify for the quarter finals of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

Argentina are chasing history as they look to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the men's World Cup title. Leading the charge is Lionel Messi, who continues to rewrite records.

The Argentina captain is already the tournament's all-time top scorer with 21 World Cup goals and has also been among the leading scorers in this edition with eight goals. The reigning champions have delivered plenty of drama on their road to the quarter-finals.

After a strong group-stage campaign, Argentina survived a tense 3-2 battle against Cape Verde in the Round of 32 before producing a stunning comeback against Egypt, overturning a two-goal deficit in the final stages to win by the same scoreline. With their experience, attacking quality and Messi still performing at the highest level, Argentina remain one of the biggest threats in the race for the trophy.

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola have given France one of the most dangerous forward lines at the World Cup. Photograph: James Lang /Reuters

France have once again shown why they are considered one of the favourites for the FIFA World Cup 2026. They are the only team among the remaining eight to have won all five of their matches without needing extra time, underlining their consistency and ability to deliver when it matters most.

The defending champions from 2018 and runners-up in 2022 have continued their strong run under Didier Deschamps, who is already a World Cup legend after lifting the trophy as a player in 1998 and guiding France to glory as a manager 20 years later. Les Bleus enter the quarter-finals as one of the tournament’s most dangerous attacking sides, having scored 14 goals so far. Their victories over Senegal, Sweden, Norway and Paraguay have highlighted their attacking depth and ability to find different ways to win.

Leading the charge is captain Kylian Mbappé, who has been outstanding throughout the tournament. With seven goals already, he is just one behind Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race and remains the biggest threat for any defence.

However, France will know they cannot afford to be complacent. Paraguay managed to frustrate them for long periods in the Round of 16, restricting their attack before France eventually secured a narrow 1-0 win. Against a confident Morocco side, Les Bleus will need to be at their best to keep their title dream alive.

European Powerhouses and Surprise Packages

IMAGE: Spain's Lamine Yamal shoots at goal. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Spain have quietly gone about their business and now look like one of the strongest teams left in the FIFA World Cup 2026. The reigning European champions are yet to concede a goal in five matches, becoming the first side since Italy in 1990 to reach the quarter-finals without letting in a single goal.

Their rock-solid defence has been the foundation of their campaign, with six straight clean sheets setting a new World Cup record. Going forward, they also have one of the tournament's biggest stars in Lamine Yamal.

The teenage winger has continued the form that helped Spain win Euro 2024 and remains one of the most exciting players to watch. Spain may not have been the flashiest team in the tournament, but their defensive discipline, composure and quality across the pitch have made them genuine contenders to lift the World Cup.

IMAGE: Charles De Ketelaere celebrates scoring Belgium's first goal in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against USA at the Seattle Stadium, Washington. Photograph: Steven Bisig/Reuters

Belgium entered the FIFA World Cup 2026 with plenty of doubts, especially with an ageing core and several of their golden generation stars nearing the latter stages of their careers. However, they have silenced many critics by producing an impressive run to reach the quarter-finals.

Led by experienced names like Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, Belgium have managed to find the right mix of experience and youthful energy. Their quality was on full display in the Round of 16, where they delivered a dominant performance to defeat co-hosts the United States 4-1.

Once considered a team in transition, Belgium have now emerged as one of the tournament’s surprise packages and will believe they have what it takes to challenge for a place in the semi-finals.

IMAGE: England into quarterfinals after Mexico win. Photograph: Henry Romero/Reuters

England are still searching for their first major international trophy since lifting the World Cup in 1966. Despite being one of football’s biggest nations, the Three Lions have often fallen short on the biggest stage, leaving fans dreaming that this could finally be their moment and once again singing, 'It’s coming home.'

Their campaign has gained serious momentum during the knockout rounds. After a shaky start that raised concerns, England have shown a different level of resilience when it mattered most. Their Round of 16 clash against Mexico was one of the tournament’s most dramatic games, with England holding on to a 3-2 victory despite being reduced to 10 players. That fighting display has turned early doubts into belief and strengthened hopes that England could finally bring home another major trophy.

Historic Runs and New Dreams

IMAGE: Morocco arrive not as surprise outsiders but as a confident, gifted side who have been open about their ambition to win the World Cup. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Morocco are once again making history on football’s biggest stage. Four years after becoming the first African and Arab nation to reach a World Cup semi-final, the Atlas Lions have continued their remarkable journey by becoming the first African team to reach the quarter-finals in two consecutive editions. Their next challenge brings a familiar opponent — France, the same side that ended their dream run in the 2022 semi-finals. This time, Morocco will be looking to rewrite that story and prove their Qatar success was no one-off. The Atlas Lions have been one of the standout teams of the 2026 tournament, exceeding expectations just as they did four years ago.

They topped a challenging Group C unbeaten, finishing ahead of Brazil, Scotland and Haiti, before continuing their impressive knockout run. Morocco’s resilience has once again won them global admiration.

They edged past the Netherlands on penalties after a dramatic 1-1 draw in the Round of 32 and followed it up with a convincing 3-0 victory over Canada in the Round of 16. With belief, discipline and a growing reputation as giant-killers, Morocco head into their clash with France knowing they have the chance to create another historic chapter.

IMAGE: Norway players celebrates after the match. Photograph: Herrelandslaget/Instagram

'Ro! Ro!' The Norwegian fans have brought their Viking spirit to the FIFA World Cup 2026, creating one of the tournament’s most memorable atmospheres both inside stadiums and back home. Norway are enjoying their first men’s World Cup appearance since 1998 and have reached the quarter-finals for the first time in their history. Among the eight teams still fighting for the trophy, they are the only side to achieve this milestone.

Led by superstar Erling Haaland, Norway have produced one of the biggest surprise runs of the tournament. They first overcame a strong Ivory Coast side before stunning five-time champions Brazil in the Round of 16, with Haaland playing a key role in both victories. Their next challenge is England, the team with the most quarter-final appearances in World Cup history. But after their historic run so far, Norway will head into the clash with confidence and the belief that their dream journey can continue.

IMAGE: Switzerland's players celebrate after defeating Colombia's via the penalty shoot-out to qualify for the quarter-finals of the World Cup at BC Place, Vancouver. Photograph:Simon Fearn/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Switzerland may not have entered the FIFA World Cup 2026 as one of the favourites, but they have once again shown why they are one of the most difficult teams to face at major tournaments.

Often overlooked, the Swiss have built a reputation for consistency and resilience, regularly making deep runs at the European Championship and now finally enjoying a breakthrough on the World Cup stage. They have reached the quarter-finals for the first time in 72 years, proving that their disciplined approach can compete with the very best.

Switzerland’s success has been built on organisation, defensive strength and their ability to stay in games. They are a team that rarely makes things easy for opponents and have shown they can handle pressure in the biggest moments.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final Schedule: