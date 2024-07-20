Who will be the next India football coach?

IMAGE: Igor Stimac was sacked as head coach last month after India lost nine matches and drew two in his last 12 games in charge.. Photograph: Indian Football Team/Instagram

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey said the new head coach of the national team will be picked based on the ability to bring in the right results, and a high-profile candidate will not be selected blindly.



The AIFF Executive Committee is due to meet soon to decide the successor of Igor Stimac, who was sacked as head coach last month after India lost nine matches and drew two in his last 12 games in charge.

"I believe the result matters a lot. We will be looking at someone who can develop Indian football. And whoever gets appointed as chief coach, we want him to add a lot of potential to the national team's performance," Chaubey told PTI.



The incoming head coach will have some important assignments such as a tri-nation tournament in October that also involves hosts Vietnam and Lebanon.



Chaubey hopes the new coach can bring in some desired results from these events.



"We are looking to utilise all the FIFA windows which we have in the month of September, October, November and March next year," he said.



These

tournaments, Chaubey said, will give Indian players more international exposure."No matter whether we play against a lower-ranked team or higher-ranked team, the aim is to win. It will also create more match time for players. Yes, these matches will also give more international exposure to the players," he added.Chaubey said there was an overwhelming response to the advertised position of the head coach of the Indian men's football team."We have received a total of 291 applications and we have shortlisted 17 names from them. There are Indian and foreign names. We will have a detailed discussion about them in the Executive Committee meeting," he noted.Chaubey said former Indian captain I M Vijayan, who is now the head of the technical committee, will also be consulted."We are in touch with the technical committee. As Vijayan is overseas now, he will be consulted through a virtual meeting," he said.Chaubey said players like Lallianzuala Chhangte have the potential to step in for former skipper Sunil Chhetri, who recently retired from international football.Chhangte was adjudged the Best Men's Player during the AIFF awards on Friday."Who is after Sunil Chhetri? This question comes to everybody's mind. I think Chhangte, who has won the player of the year award this year, has a lot of potential. He can definitely make a long career. Such awards will inspire a player to put in an even bigger effort," he said.