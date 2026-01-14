HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Who is Michael Carrick? The man asked to save United

Who is Michael Carrick? The man asked to save United

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 14, 2026 09:36 IST

x

‘Michael is an excellent coach and knows exactly what it takes to win at Manchester United’

Michael Carrick

IMAGE: Michael Carrick faces an immediate baptism of fire with his first match being the derby against second-placed Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday. Photograph: Manchester United/X

Manchester United have turned to one of their own, appointing their former midfielder Michael Carrick to steady the ship as interim manager until the season's end, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Carrick replaces Ruben Amorim, who was sacked earlier this month, and faces an immediate baptism of fire with his first match being the derby against second-placed Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday.

 

"Michael is an excellent coach and knows exactly what it takes to win at Manchester United," club director of football Jason Wilcox said in a statement.

"He is ready to lead our talented and determined group of players for the remainder of the season as we continue to build the club towards regular and sustained success."

Who is Michael Carrick?

The 44-year-old former Middlesbrough manager inherits a team in crisis, sitting seventh in the Premier League table - a whopping 17 points behind leaders Arsenal - and eliminated from both domestic cups.

Carrick brings deep United pedigree, having made 464 appearances across all competitions during a distinguished 12-year playing career at the club, winning five Premier League titles and the Champions League, and serving as captain during his time at Old Trafford.

His managerial experience includes a mixed stint at second-tier club Middlesbrough, where he initially worked wonders after joining in October 2022 with the Championship side languishing in 21st place.

"Having the responsibility to lead Manchester United is an honour," Carrick said.

"I know what it takes to succeed here; my focus is now on helping the players to reach the standards that we expect at this incredible club, which we know that this group is more than capable of producing."

"There is still a lot to fight for this season, we are ready to pull everyone together and give the fans the performances that their loyal support deserves."

Carrick faces a testing first two games in charge, with a trip to the Emirates to play Arsenal following the Manchester derby.

With domestic cups already off the table, securing a top-four finish will be a key target, but Carrick will also be tasked with reviving belief and tactical cohesion in a demoralised squad in a state of disarray.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Carrick back at Old Trafford as United's interim manager
Carrick back at Old Trafford as United's interim manager
Is Nora Fatehi Dating PSG Star?
Is Nora Fatehi Dating PSG Star?
Real Madrid manager Arbeloa vows to 'fight for everything'
Real Madrid manager Arbeloa vows to 'fight for everything'
'Hopefully Rohit and Kohli don't score'
'Hopefully Rohit and Kohli don't score'
Why Badoni was picked ahead of Rinku and Parag
Why Badoni was picked ahead of Rinku and Parag

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

webstory image 2

9 Winter-Perfect National Parks In India

webstory image 3

7 Winter Superfoods You Must Try

VIDEOS

This Dhanashree Verma Look Is Breaking the Internet1:14

This Dhanashree Verma Look Is Breaking the Internet

Lohri Celebrations Light Up the Country: Festive Scenes from Across India2:19

Lohri Celebrations Light Up the Country: Festive Scenes...

Evergreen Star Bhagyashree Spotted Looking Graceful as Ever1:01

Evergreen Star Bhagyashree Spotted Looking Graceful as Ever

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO