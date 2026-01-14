Who is Michael Carrick? The man asked to save United

‘Michael is an excellent coach and knows exactly what it takes to win at Manchester United’

IMAGE: Michael Carrick faces an immediate baptism of fire with his first match being the derby against second-placed Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday. Photograph: Manchester United/X

Manchester United have turned to one of their own, appointing their former midfielder Michael Carrick to steady the ship as interim manager until the season's end, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Carrick replaces Ruben Amorim, who was sacked earlier this month, and faces an immediate baptism of fire with his first match being the derby against second-placed Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday.

"Michael is an excellent coach and knows exactly what it takes to win at Manchester United," club director of football Jason Wilcox said in a statement.

"He is ready to lead our talented and determined group of players for the remainder of the season as we continue to build the club towards regular and sustained success."

Who is Michael Carrick?

The 44-year-old former Middlesbrough manager inherits a team in crisis, sitting seventh in the Premier League table - a whopping 17 points behind leaders Arsenal - and eliminated from both domestic cups.

Carrick brings deep United pedigree, having made 464 appearances across all competitions during a distinguished 12-year playing career at the club, winning five Premier League titles and the Champions League, and serving as captain during his time at Old Trafford.

His managerial experience includes a mixed stint at second-tier club Middlesbrough, where he initially worked wonders after joining in October 2022 with the Championship side languishing in 21st place.

"Having the responsibility to lead Manchester United is an honour," Carrick said.

"I know what it takes to succeed here; my focus is now on helping the players to reach the standards that we expect at this incredible club, which we know that this group is more than capable of producing."

"There is still a lot to fight for this season, we are ready to pull everyone together and give the fans the performances that their loyal support deserves."

Carrick faces a testing first two games in charge, with a trip to the Emirates to play Arsenal following the Manchester derby.

With domestic cups already off the table, securing a top-four finish will be a key target, but Carrick will also be tasked with reviving belief and tactical cohesion in a demoralised squad in a state of disarray.