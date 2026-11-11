Who could be the next Manchester United manager?

As Manchester United faces a potential managerial change amid a challenging Premier League season, speculation mounts over who will take the helm, with top candidates like Mauricio Pochettino and Antonio Conte in consideration.

IMAGE: Manchester United are considering their options as Michael Carrick comes under pressure following a poor start to the Premier League season. Photograph: Jon Super/Reuters

Key Points Manchester United executives are expected to meet Jim Ratcliffe this week to discuss manager Michael Carrick's future.

Carrick's team has secured only one win from their first 10 league matches, placing them in the relegation zone.

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly a favourite, with Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann, and Antonio Conte also considered leading candidates.

The club has struggled to win the league since Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013, despite appointing high-profile coaches.

Manchester United executives are expected to meet minority owner Jim Ratcliffe this week amid British media reports that the club will discuss manager Michael Carrick's future after a poor start to the Premier League season.

The 45-year-old Carrick has overseen one win from United's first 10 league matches in his first full campaign in charge, leaving the team in the relegation zone and increasing the pressure on the Old Trafford club's former midfielder.

Any departure would leave a vacancy for one of English football's most demanding jobs. Since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, United have not won the league despite appointing high-profile coaches including Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho.

Potential Managerial Shake-Up At Old Trafford

These are some of the leading candidates to replace Carrick if he is sacked:

Mauricio Pochettino Emerges As Frontrunner

IMAGE: Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as the leading contender to replace Michael Carrick at Manchester United. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Pochettino is the US men's national team coach after signing a contract extension through 2030 this year, although British media reports have said the deal includes a release clause.

The Argentine has reportedly agreed to move to Old Trafford and is close to signing a contract, emerging as the favourite to take charge should Carrick be shown the door.

The former Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager led Spurs to the 2019 Champions League final and won the Ligue 1 title with Paris St Germain.

Despite leaving Chelsea by mutual consent in 2024 after one season, Pochettino remains one of the Premier League's most highly regarded former coaches.

Eddie Howe's Proven Premier League Track Record

IMAGE: Eddie Howe guided Newcastle United to the 2025 League Cup title, ending the club's 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

Howe has emerged as one of the leading contenders after leaving Newcastle United at the end of the 2025-26 season.

The former Bournemouth and Burnley manager ended Newcastle's 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy by winning the League Cup in 2025 and guided the club into the Champions League twice.

Howe has more than a decade of Premier League managerial experience and is out of work, although British media reports have said a compensation fee would be payable to his former club Newcastle which could complicate a move to Old Trafford.

Julian Nagelsmann: A Highly Rated European Talent

IMAGE: Julian Nagelsmann won the Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich in 2022 and is regarded as one of Europe's highly rated young managers. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Nagelsmann has become available after leaving the Germany job following this year's World Cup. He rose to prominence with Hoffenheim before spells at RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich, where he won the Bundesliga in 2022.

Although he lacks Premier League experience, Nagelsmann is one of Europe's most highly rated coaches.

Antonio Conte's Decorated Managerial History

IMAGE: Antonio Conte won the Premier League with Chelsea in 2017 and led Napoli to the Serie A title in 2025. Photograph: Scott Heppell Livepic/Reuters

Conte is among the most decorated managers linked with the United job and has been out of work since leaving Napoli, whom he guided to the Serie A title in his first season in 2024-25.

The Italian won the Premier League with Chelsea in 2017, adding to a trophy-laden career that includes title-winning spells with Juventus, where he also shone as a player.

He moved to Inter Milan in 2019, leading the Italian side to the Europa League final in his first season and winning the 2020–21 Serie A title before joining Tottenham.

Conte has downplayed speculation linking him with United but remains under consideration, according to media reports.