Who are the other men's contenders to look out for at the US Open?

As the U.S. Open men's singles tournament kicks off, rising star Arthur Fils, American hope Taylor Fritz, consistent Felix Auger-Aliassime, former champion Daniil Medvedev, and teenage sensation Rafael Jodar are all poised to challenge for the coveted Grand Slam title.

IMAGE: The US Open men's singles field looks wide open. Photograph: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points Arthur Fils, fresh off his first ATP Masters 1000 title at the Cincinnati Open, is a leading contender for the US Open men's singles title.

Taylor Fritz, a strong server, aims to break the U.S. men's Grand Slam drought, hoping to improve on his 2024 US Open final run.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, despite a recent back injury, has maintained a top-five ranking with consistent deep runs in major tournaments.

Daniil Medvedev, the 2021 US Open champion and a self-proclaimed hardcourt specialist, is a strong contender, especially with key withdrawals.

Rafael Jodar, a 19-year-old former US Open boys' champion, is looking to cap a breakthrough season with a strong performance.

With Jannik Sinner out and Carlos Alcaraz returning from injury, the US Open men's singles draw looks more open than usual.

While Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic headline the field, a host of dangerous contenders will be eyeing their chance to make a deep run in New York.

The following are some of the other contenders for the men's singles title at the U.S. Open, which begins on Sunday:

Arthur Fils: Rising Star

IMAGE: Arthur Fils enters the U.S. Open after winning his first Masters 1000 title in Cincinnati. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Frenchman Arthur Fils defeated Frances Tiafoe to secure his first ATP Masters 1000 title at last week's Cincinnati Open, establishing himself as one of the leading contenders heading into this year's final Grand Slam.

The 22-year-old missed much of 2025 with a lower-back stress fracture but since returning to competition in February has reached the quarter-finals of eight tournaments and also won the Barcelona Open in April. "It was a tough year last year," Fils told reporters after his victory in Cincinnati.

"When you get injured, you just think about coming back for these moments. It feels very good to have a trophy next to me, especially a Masters 1000. I never won one before. That's why I play. I knew I could make it."

Taylor Fritz: American Hope

IMAGE: Taylor Fritz will look to end the US men's Grand Slam drought at the US Open. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

For several years now, Taylor Fritz has been among the leading hopes to end the U.S. men's Grand Slam singles title drought dating back to Andy Roddick's 2003 triumph in New York.

However, the 28-year-old has not had the most consistent season and after ending a run of four defeats in finals stretching back to last year by winning the Washington Open, he suffered an early exit in Montreal and a quarter-final defeat by compatriot Brandon Nakashima in Cincinnati. Fritz's powerful serve remains his greatest weapon and he tops the charts for aces this year with 687.

If he is able to produce it under pressure, he could go one further than his run to the 2024 U.S. Open final and clinch a first Grand Slam title.

Felix Auger-Aliassime: Consistent Performer

IMAGE: Felix Auger-Aliassime heads to the US Open after a mixed run of form. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

While Felix Auger-Aliassime has just one title to his name this year, the ATP 250 Montpellier Open, he has largely remained in the top five since April thanks to a string of deep runs in key tournaments, including back-to-back quarter-finals at the French Open and Wimbledon.

However, his run-up to the U.S. Open has been far from ideal, with a back injury forcing him to withdraw from his home Canadian Open, before he was beaten by eventual finalist Tiafoe in the round of 16 in Cincinnati.

Daniil Medvedev: Former Champion's Bid

IMAGE: Daniil Medvedev will look to revive his U.S. Open hopes in New York. Photograph: Christian Hartmann/Reuters

With Jannik Sinner having withdrawn from the U.S. Open due to a right knee injury and Carlos Alcaraz on shaky ground as he returns from an extended injury absence, the men's singles field at Flushing Meadows looks quite open this year.

While Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic will be the leading beneficiaries of Sinner's absence and Alcaraz's lack of match fitness, 2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev also has the pedigree required for an audacious bid at Grand Slam glory.

The Russian has been unconvincing in recent weeks with early exits in Montreal and Cincinnati, but he is a self-proclaimed hardcourt specialist and has already won titles on the surface this year in Brisbane and Dubai.

Rafael Jodar: Teenage Sensation

IMAGE: Rafael Jodar heads into the US Open after a breakthrough season. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

Rafael Jodar, a former US Open boys' champion, is at the forefront of the sport's newest generation of talent and the Spanish teenager will be looking to cap his breakthrough season in style in New York.

The 19-year-old won his first ATP title at the Grand Prix Hassan II in Morocco in March and has reached at least the quarter-finals in six of the eight tournaments he has played since then, including a semi-final in Montreal and final in Washington.