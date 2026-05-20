Who are the other men's contenders to look out for at the French Open?

With defending champion Carlos Alcaraz absent, the French Open 2026 men's singles title is up for grabs, featuring clay-court experts like Casper Ruud, rising stars like Arthur Fils, and the US's Ben Shelton.

IMAGE: Norway's Casper Ruud. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

Key Points Casper Ruud, a clay-court specialist and two-time French Open runner-up, is a top contender with Alcaraz out.

Ben Shelton aims to end the US Grand Slam drought, boosted by his Munich Open clay-court victory.

Arthur Fils represents France's best hope for a home champion since 1983, overcoming a back injury.

Rafael Jodar, the rising Spanish star, has surged in rankings with strong clay-court performances.

Daniil Medvedev, despite past struggles on clay, showed promise in Rome and could surprise at Roland Garros.

The French Open kicks off on Sunday, and the men’s singles draw is shaping up to be a thrilling mix of experience and youthful ambition.

With defending champion Carlos Alcaraz out of the picture, the door is open for a new name to rise on the red clay of Roland Garros.

Clay-court experts like Casper Ruud and Daniil Medvedev will be looking to make their mark, while exciting young players such as Arthur Fils and Rafael Jodar could spring a few surprises.

Add in the U.S.’s brightest hope, Ben Shelton, and fans are in for a rollercoaster of high-stakes tennis as players chase Grand Slam glory in the heart of Paris.

The following are some of the other contenders for the men's singles title at the French Open, which begins on Sunday:

Casper Ruud: A Clay Court Specialist

* World ranking: 17

Twice runner-up at the French Open, Ruud is a clay-court specialist and 12 of his 14 career titles have come on the surface, including his first Masters 1000 triumph in Madrid last year.

With Carlos Alcaraz out of the picture this year, the Norwegian is among the top contenders but if he is to win his first Grand Slam he will likely have to do something he has never managed before - beat Jannik Sinner.

Ruud has lost all five of his meetings with the Italian world number one in straight sets, the most recent of which came in the Italian Open final last week.

Ben Shelton: America's Grand Slam Hope

* World ranking: 6

IMAGE: Ben Shelton of the US in action. Photograph: Fabian Bimmer/Reuters

Shelton has firmly established himself in the top 10 and appears the United States' best hope of ending a Grand Slam drought in men's tennis stretching back to Andy Roddick's 2003 U.S. Open triumph.

The 23-year-old's Munich Open win last month saw him become the first American to claim a claycourt event above the ATP 250 level since Andre Agassi's 2002 Rome Masters triumph, but early exits in Madrid and Rome have dampened some of his momentum.

Arthur Fils: France's Home Favourite

* World ranking: 19

IMAGE: France's Arthur Fils in action. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Fils represents the host nation's best shot at a men's champion since Yannick Noah in 1983.

The 21-year-old missed much of 2025 with a lower-back stress fracture but since returning to competition in February he has reached the Qatar final, the Miami Open semis and lifted the title at the Barcelona Open last month.

He then made a run to the semi-finals in Madrid before being forced to retire from his second-round match in Rome, though he has been passed fit for Roland Garros.

Rafael Jodar: One To Watch

* World ranking: 29

IMAGE: Spain's Rafael Jodar in action. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

Jodar is enjoying a breakthrough year and has rocketed from 165th in the world to 29th on the back of a string of good performances on clay.

The 19-year-old, dubbed "Rafa" like his idol, won his first ATP title in Morocco last month before reaching the semi-finals of the Barcelona Open and then making back-to-back quarter-finals in Madrid and Rome.

Daniil Medvedev

* World ranking: 7

Clay will never be Medvedev's favourite surface with the Russian having been knocked out in the first round of the French Open six times in his nine appearances at the Grand Slam.

But after showing some signs of progress on the surface with a run to the semi-finals in Rome, where he lost to Sinner in three sets, the former U.S. Open champion may deliver a surprise in the Paris dirt.