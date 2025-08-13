'Where has all the money gone?': Bhutia slams AIFF boss

IMAGE: Bhaichung Bhutia’s blunt truth on Indian football. Photograph: Eastbengalfc/Instagram

Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia feels "sorry" for Khalid Jamil, who has taken charge of the national football team at a time when the sport is going through a difficult phase in the country, and said the AIFF preferred him because he is unlikely to make too many demands.

Jamil, who replaced Spaniard Manolo Marquez, became the first Indian in 13 years to be appointed as head coach of the senior national team.

"We have got two world-class coaches leaving, we have got Igor Štimac who coached the Croatian team, and then Manolo Marquez who is one of the great coaches with great history," Bhutia told PTI Videos after the Fidel Castro Centenary Football Cup's exhibition match.

"If these two coaches couldn't work with the federation, then you bring people who will listen and will do what the federation says and will not come up with their own ideas and demands from the federation.

"I think Jamil, being a domestic coach, fits into that as he is fairly new to the team. (I) feel sorry for him as well as he is taking charge of the team when it's in a very difficult situation," he added.

Jamil was chosen ahead of Stephen Constantine and Stefan Tarkovic.

Taking aim at AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, Bhutia said, "For Kalyan, he is the right guy because Indian coaches do not demand much. At the same time, he is saying that there are financial problems, and today the federation has gone into such a bad situation that we don't have money to pay the coaches as well."

"There are coaches who are national team coaches, and they are being paid by other people, so I don't know where all the money's gone and there are scam after scam."

Chaubey had recently admitted that club football is "going through crisis" due to the uncertainty surrounding the Indian Super League, while attributing the situation to "some self-claimed reformers with vested interests".

Bhutia responded, "He (Chaubey) said exactly the right things, but who is the head of the federation, and who is controlling football right now? That person should be responsible for the same."

"He is saying that it's in a crisis but not saying that I am (Chaubey) the head of the federation that created those crises."

"He does not understand what position he is in, and the football in this country is in crisis, and it is the responsibility of the federation and the president to solve those crises. If he cannot do that, he should let somebody come in who can solve those crises."

Bhutia and Chaubey have shared a history of verbal spats, with the former frequently questioning Chaubey's leadership, even calling the AIFF a "circus". The AIFF president has denied the accusations, calling instead for constructive contributions.

The National Sports Governance Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, a day after it cleared the Lok Sabha.

Bhutia welcomed the development and said, "I welcome the Sports Bill. I only hope that the BCCI was included in that. But, overall, it's a welcome move. We have been struggling in terms of football and the Olympics, and I hope this bill brings transparency and the right people to the job."

When asked if the bill might centralise power in a few hands, Bhutia said: "Let's see how it goes first. It's important that transparency and honesty have to come in. I hope that the judgement is passed for the spirit and betterment of sports. I hope whatever the committee said has transparency and fair judgement for the betterment of sports."

The AIFF has also decided to conduct the Super Cup before the ISL.

Bhutia raised concerns over the federation's handling of administrative matters and said: "When the Supreme Court appointed the ad hoc committee to run the federation for the U-17 Women's World Cup, the federation should have asked the SC whether we can run it or we should have a new body.

"That delay of 3 years clashed with the MRA rights getting over. That timing could have been tackled much earlier before coming to this stage. They should have gone to the SC and asked. I have been saying this to find out whether this body can continue, which they did not do purposely."

India will take part in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025, starting on August 29 in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

"It's a great tournament and good for the Indian team as well, but as I said, football is in a mess. You should have sat with the ISL, FSDL, and the new coach and then taken the call," Bhutia said.

"And when you start playing this tournament and suddenly you are trying to play the Super Cup and ISL — then how does that work? I think it's going to be a total mess.

"If tomorrow ISL comes in and says we're going to start playing, then you will not have some of the best players playing for the club," he added.